2023 Baseball Payrolls, List

The Associated Press

April 4, 2023, 5:13 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 26-man active roster, injured lists and restricted list. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.

Team Payroll
New York Mets $355,436,854
N.Y. Yankees 275,249,873
San Diego 257,610,217
Philadelphia 236,260,439
Los Angeles Dodgers 221,759,500
Los Angeles Angels 212,228,095
Toronto 210,367,554
Texas 199,569,490
Atlanta 197,332,500
San Francisco 193,482,500
Houston 192,767,233
Boston 190,556,279
Chicago White Sox 189,158,667
Chicago Cubs 179,168,250
Colorado 176,008,778
Minnesota 156,488,740
St. Louis 152,712,308
Seattle 130,969,948
Detroit 123,500,500
Arizona 117,251,292
Milwaukee 116,351,987
Washington 101,540,153
Miami 91,975,000
Kansas City 90,118,100
Cleveland 89,824,629
Cincinnati 84,175,714
Tampa Bay 75,209,811
Pittsburgh 71,652,500
Baltimore 60,422,300
Oakland 57,795,000

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

