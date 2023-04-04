2023 Baseball Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 26-man active roster, injured lists and restricted list. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players.
|Team
|Payroll
|New York Mets
|$355,436,854
|N.Y. Yankees
|275,249,873
|San Diego
|257,610,217
|Philadelphia
|236,260,439
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|221,759,500
|Los Angeles Angels
|212,228,095
|Toronto
|210,367,554
|Texas
|199,569,490
|Atlanta
|197,332,500
|San Francisco
|193,482,500
|Houston
|192,767,233
|Boston
|190,556,279
|Chicago White Sox
|189,158,667
|Chicago Cubs
|179,168,250
|Colorado
|176,008,778
|Minnesota
|156,488,740
|St. Louis
|152,712,308
|Seattle
|130,969,948
|Detroit
|123,500,500
|Arizona
|117,251,292
|Milwaukee
|116,351,987
|Washington
|101,540,153
|Miami
|91,975,000
|Kansas City
|90,118,100
|Cleveland
|89,824,629
|Cincinnati
|84,175,714
|Tampa Bay
|75,209,811
|Pittsburgh
|71,652,500
|Baltimore
|60,422,300
|Oakland
|57,795,000
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.