2023 Baseball Millionaires, List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2023 salaries for the 546 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and disabled…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2023 salaries for the 546 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and disabled lists earning $1 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values.

Player, Club Salary 1, Max Scherzer, NYM $43,333,333 (tie) Justin Verlander, NYM 43,333,333 3, Aaron Judge, NYY 40,000,000 4, Anthony Rendon, LAA 38,571,429 5, Mike Trout, LAA 37,116,667 6, Gerrit Cole, NYY 36,000,000 7, Corey Seager, Tex 35,500,000 8, Carlos Correa, Min 33,333,333 9, Nolan Arenado, StL 32,822,071 10, Stephen Strasburg, Was 32,500,286 11, Francisco Lindor, NYM 32,477,277 12, Miguel Cabrera, Det 32,000,000 (tie) Giancarlo Stanton, NYY 32,000,000 14, Alex Bregman, Hou 30,500,000 15, Jacob deGrom, Tex 30,000,000 (tie) Shohei Ohtani, LAA 30,000,000 17, Jose Altuve, Hou 29,000,000 18, Kris Bryant, Col 28,000,000 19, Bryce Harper, Phi 27,538,462 20, Trea Turner, Phi 27,272,727 21, Marcus Semien, Tex 26,000,000 22, Xander Bogaerts, SD 25,454,545 23, Paul Goldschmidt, StL 25,333,333 24, Freddie Freeman, LAD 25,290,674 25, Yu Darvish, SD 25,000,000 (tie) Marcus Stroman, Cubs 25,000,000 (tie) Joey Votto, Cin 25,000,000 28, Zack Wheeler, Phi 24,500,000 29, Patrick Corbin, Was 24,416,667 30, Christian Yelich, Mil 24,250,727 31, George Springer, Tor 24,166,667 32, J.T. Realmuto, Phi 23,875,000 33, Juan Soto, SD 23,000,000 34, Carlos Rodón, NYY 22,833,333 35, Javier Báez, Det 22,000,000 36, Madison Bumgarner, Ari 21,882,892 37, Chris Sale, Bos 21,672,484 38, Miles Mikolas, StL 21,666,667 39, Mookie Betts, LAD 21,158,692 40, Manny Machado, SD 21,090,909 41, Josh Donaldson, NYY 21,000,000 (tie) Kevin Gausman, Tor 21,000,000 (tie) Matt Olson, Atl 21,000,000 (tie) Robbie Ray, Sea 21,000,000 45, Starling Marte, NYM 20,750,000 46, Nick Castellanos, Phi 20,000,000 (tie) Clayton Kershaw, LAD 20,000,000 (tie) Charlie Morton, Atl 20,000,000 (tie) Joe Musgrove, SD 20,000,000 (tie) Salvador Perez, KC 20,000,000 (tie) Hyun Jin Ryu, Tor 20,000,000 (tie) Kyle Schwarber, Phi 20,000,000 (tie) Trevor Story, Bos 20,000,000 54, Joc Pederson, SF 19,650,000 (tie) Martín Pérez, Tex 19,650,000 56, José Abreu, Hou 19,500,000 57, Chris Bassitt, Tor 19,000,000 58, Lance Lynn, WSox 18,500,000 (tie) Brandon Nimmo, NYM 18,500,000 60, Edwin Díaz, NYM 18,444,242 61, Yasmani Grandal, WSox 18,250,000 62, Michael Conforto, SF 18,000,000 (tie) Marcell Ozuna, Atl 18,000,000 (tie) Seiya Suzuki, Cubs 18,000,000 (tie) Taijuan Walker, Phi 18,000,000 66, Yoán Moncada, WSox 17,800,000 67, Rafael Devers, Bos 17,500,000 68, Ronald Acuña Jr., Atl 17,000,000 (tie) Nathan Eovaldi, Tex 17,000,000 (tie) Anthony Rizzo, NYY 17,000,000 71, Blake Snell, SD 16,600,000 72, Josh Bell, Cle 16,500,000 73, Aaron Nola, Phi 16,250,000 74, José Berríos, Tor 16,000,000 (tie) Brandon Crawford, SF 16,000,000 (tie) Raisel Iglesias, Atl 16,000,000 (tie) Kenley Jansen, Bos 16,000,000 78, Lance McCullers Jr., Hou 15,950,000 79, Kodai Senga, NYM 15,666,667 80, Masataka Yoshida, Bos 15,600,000 81, Germán Márquez, Col 15,300,000 82, Byron Buxton, Min 15,142,857 83, Charlie Blackmon, Col 15,000,000 (tie) Jon Gray, Tex 15,000,000 (tie) DJ LeMahieu, NYY 15,000,000 (tie) Austin Riley, Atl 15,000,000 (tie) Luis Severino, NYY 15,000,000 (tie) Jorge Soler, Fla 15,000,000 (tie) Chris Taylor, LAD 15,000,000 90, Adam Wainwright, StL 14,521,720 91, Pete Alonso, NYM 14,500,000 (tie) Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tor 14,500,000 (tie) Kyle Hendricks, Cubs 14,500,000 94, Liam Hendriks, WSox 14,333,333 95, Julio Urías, LAD 14,250,000 96, Josh Hader, SD 14,100,000 97, Carlos Carrasco, NYM 14,000,000 (tie) Teoscar Hernández, Sea 14,000,000 (tie) Ryan Pressly, Hou 14,000,000 (tie) José Ramirez, Cle 14,000,000 (tie) Eduardo Rodriguez, Det 14,000,000 (tie) Dansby Swanson, Cubs 14,000,000 (tie) Jameson Taillon, Cubs 14,000,000 104, Max Fried, Atl 13,500,000 (tie) Max Muncy, LAD 13,500,000 106, Sonny Gray, Min 13,100,000 107, Tyler Anderson, LAA 13,000,000 (tie) José Quintana, NYM 13,000,000 (tie) Noah Syndergaard, LAD 13,000,000 110, Tim Anderson, WSox 12,500,000 (tie) Cody Bellinger, Cubs 12,500,000 (tie) Matt Chapman, Tor 12,500,000 (tie) Sean Manaea, SF 12,500,000 (tie) Jake Odorizzi, Tex 12,500,000 (tie) Ross Stripling, SF 12,500,000 (tie) Alex Wood, SF 12,500,000 117, James McCann, Bal 12,150,000 118, Michael Brantley, Hou 12,000,000 (tie) Anthony DeSclafani, SF 12,000,000 (tie) Avisaíl García, Fla 12,000,000 (tie) Andrew Heaney, Tex 12,000,000 (tie) Rhys Hoskins, Phi 12,000,000 123, Hunter Renfroe, LAA 11,900,000 124, Ketel Marte, Ari 11,600,000 125, Mark Canha, NYM 11,500,000 (tie) Rafael Montero, Hou 11,500,000 127, Luis Castillo, Sea 11,400,000 128, Eugenio Suárez, Sea 11,285,714 129, J.P. Crawford, Sea 11,000,000 (tie) Zach Eflin, Tam 11,000,000 (tie) Joey Gallo, Min 11,000,000 132, Ian Happ, Cubs 10,850,000 133, Brandon Woodruff, Mil 10,800,000 134, Aaron Hicks, NYY 10,785,714 135, Kyle Freeland, Col 10,500,000 (tie) Steven Matz, StL 10,500,000 137, Lucas Giolito, WSox 10,400,000 138, Nick Ahmed, Ari 10,375,000 139, Eloy Jiménez, WSox 10,333,333 140, Randal Grichuk, Col 10,333,333 141, Corbin Burnes, Mil 10,100,000 142, Shane Bieber, Cle 10,010,000 143, Matt Boyd, Det 10,000,000 (tie) Willson Contreras, StL 10,000,000 (tie) Kyle Gibson, Bal 10,000,000 (tie) Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pit 10,000,000 (tie) Kiké Hernández, Bos 10,000,000 (tie) Yusei Kikuchi, Tor 10,000,000 (tie) Craig Kimbrel, Phi 10,000,000 (tie) Corey Kluber, Bos 10,000,000 (tie) J.D. Martinez, LAD 10,000,000 (tie) Nick Martinez, SD 10,000,000 (tie) Jordan Montgomery, StL 10,000,000 (tie) Drew Pomeranz, SD 10,000,000 (tie) David Robertson, NYM 10,000,000 (tie) Robert Suarez, SD 10,000,000 (tie) Christian Vázquez, Min 10,000,000 (tie) Kolten Wong, Sea 10,000,000 159, Gleyber Torres, NYY 9,950,000 160, Daniel Bard, Col 9,500,000 (tie) Eduardo Escobar, NYM 9,500,000 (tie) Luis Robert Jr., WSox 9,500,000 163, Brandon Belt, Tor 9,300,000 164, Paul DeJong, StL 9,166,667 165, Alex Cobb, SF 9,000,000 (tie) Joe Kelly, WSox 9,000,000 (tie) Kevin Kiermaier, Tor 9,000,000 (tie) Ryan McMahon, Col 9,000,000 (tie) Taylor Rogers, SF 9,000,000 (tie) Eddie Rosario, Atl 9,000,000 171, Willy Adames, Mil 8,700,000 172, Andrew Benintendi, WSox 8,600,000 173, Brandon Drury, LAA 8,500,000 (tie) Zack Greinke, KC 8,500,000 (tie) Merrill Kelly, Ari 8,500,000 (tie) Max Kepler, Min 8,500,000 (tie) Michael Lorenzen, Det 8,500,000 (tie) Jordan Lyles, KC 8,500,000 179, Gio Urshela, LAA 8,400,000 180, Matt Barnes, Fla 8,375,000 181, Justin Turner, Bos 8,300,000 182, Jesse Winker, Mil 8,250,000 183, Walker Buehler, LAD 8,025,000 184, Mike Clevinger, WSox 8,000,000 (tie) Travis d’Arnaud, Atl 8,000,000 (tie) Chris Flexen, Sea 8,000,000 (tie) Adam Frazier, Bal 8,000,000 (tie) Kendall Graveman, WSox 8,000,000 (tie) Mitch Haniger, SF 8,000,000 (tie) Rich Hill, Pit 8,000,000 (tie) Chris Martin, Bos 8,000,000 (tie) Omar Narváez, NYM 8,000,000 (tie) Hector Neris, Hou 8,000,000 (tie) Drew Smyly, Cubs 8,000,000 (tie) Blake Treinen, LAD 8,000,000 196, Yordan Alvarez, Hou 7,833,333 197, Amed Rosario, Cle 7,800,000 198, Jurickson Profar, Col 7,710,778 199, Matt Moore, LAA 7,550,000 200, C.J. Cron, Col 7,500,000 (tie) Hunter Dozier, KC 7,500,000 (tie) Aaron Loup, LAA 7,500,000 (tie) Seth Lugo, SD 7,500,000 (tie) Tyler Mahle, Min 7,500,000 (tie) Frankie Montas, NYY 7,500,000 (tie) Jorge Polanco, Min 7,500,000 (tie) Jonathan Schoop, Det 7,500,000 (tie) Matt Strahm, Phi 7,500,000 (tie) Michael Wacha, SD 7,500,000 210, Anthony Santander, Bal 7,400,000 211, Antonio Senzatela, Col 7,250,000 212, Ozzie Albies, Atl 7,000,000 (tie) Adam Duvall, Bos 7,000,000 (tie) Ha-Seong Kim, SD 7,000,000 (tie) Trey Mancini, Cubs 7,000,000 (tie) Manuel Margot, Tam 7,000,000 (tie) Trevor May, Oak 7,000,000 (tie) AJ Pollock, Sea 7,000,000 (tie) Max Stassi, LAA 7,000,000 (tie) Ryan Tepera, LAA 7,000,000 221, Fernando Tatis Jr., SD 6,923,963 222, Framber Valdez, Hou 6,800,000 223, Carlos Estévez, LAA 6,750,000 (tie) Marco Gonzales, Sea 6,750,000 (tie) Whit Merrifield, Tor 6,750,000 (tie) Bryan Reynolds, Pit 6,750,000 227, Carlos Santana, Pit 6,725,000 228, Adam Ottavino, NYM 6,647,002 229, Matt Carpenter, SD 6,500,000 (tie) Aledmys Diaz, Oak 6,500,000 (tie) Wilmer Flores, SF 6,500,000 (tie) Daniel Hudson, LAD 6,500,000 (tie) David Peralta, LAD 6,500,000 (tie) Jean Segura, Fla 6,500,000 (tie) Christian Walker, Ari 6,500,000 236, Sandy Alcantara, Fla 6,300,000 (tie) Alex Verdugo, Bos 6,300,000 238, Jeff McNeil, NYM 6,250,000 239, Julio Rodríguez, Sea 6,185,714 240, Luis Arraez, Fla 6,100,000 (tie) Mike Yastrzemski, SF 6,100,000 242, Johnny Cueto, Fla 6,000,000 (tie) Yandy Díaz, Tam 6,000,000 (tie) David Fletcher, LAA 6,000,000 (tie) Yan Gomes, Cubs 6,000,000 (tie) Isiah Kiner-Falefa, NYY 6,000,000 (tie) José Leclerc, Tex 6,000,000 (tie) Mark Melancon, Ari 6,000,000 (tie) Wil Myers, Cin 6,000,000 (tie) Tommy Pham, NYM 6,000,000 (tie) Joey Wendle, Fla 6,000,000 (tie) Trevor Williams, Was 6,000,000 (tie) Kirby Yates, Atl 6,000,000 (tie) Mike Zunino, Cle 6,000,000 255, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Ari 5,828,571 256, Brad Keller, KC 5,775,000 257, Tommy Kahnle, NYY 5,750,000 258, Dylan Cease, WSox 5,700,000 259, Zac Gallen, Ari 5,600,000 260, Kyle Farmer, Min 5,585,000 261, Cal Quantrill, Cle 5,550,000 262, Andrew Chafin, Ari 5,500,000 (tie) Elias Díaz, Col 5,500,000 (tie) Yimi García, Tor 5,500,000 265, Pablo López, Min 5,450,000 266, Jack Flaherty, StL 5,400,000 267, Tyler Glasnow, Tam 5,350,000 (tie) Nick Pivetta, Bos 5,350,000 269, Scott Barlow, KC 5,300,000 270, Brandon Lowe, Tam 5,250,000 (tie) Will Smith, LAD 5,250,000 272, Eric Lauer, Mil 5,075,000 273, Jeimer Candelario, Was 5,000,000 (tie) Michael Harris II, Atl 5,000,000 (tie) Austin Hedges, Pit 5,000,000 (tie) Pierce Johnson, Col 5,000,000 (tie) Dinelson Lamet, Col 5,000,000 (tie) Martín Maldonado, Hou 5,000,000 (tie) Andrew McCutchen, Pit 5,000,000 (tie) Collin McHugh, Atl 5,000,000 (tie) Kyle Tucker, Hou 5,000,000 282, Tyler O’Neill, StL 4,950,000 (tie) Rowdy Tellez, Mil 4,950,000 284, Giovanny Gallegos, StL 4,750,000 285, Harrison Bader, NYY 4,700,000 (tie) Zach Davies, Ari 4,700,000 (tie) Luis Urías, Mil 4,700,000 288, Ji Man Choi, Pit 4,650,000 289, Logan Webb, SF 4,600,000 290, Jordan Romano, Tor 4,537,500 291, Jace Peterson, Oak 4,500,000 (tie) Manny Piña, Oak 4,500,000 (tie) Brooks Raley, NYM 4,500,000 (tie) Michael A. Taylor, Min 4,500,000 295, Austin Meadows, Det 4,300,000 296, A.J. Minter, Atl 4,287,500 297, Carson Kelly, Ari 4,275,000 298, Miguel Rojas, LAD 4,250,000 299, Jake Cronenworth, SD 4,225,000 300, J.D. Davis, SF 4,210,000 301, Garrett Cooper, Fla 4,200,000 (tie) Tommy Edman, StL 4,200,000 303, Randy Arozarena, Tam 4,150,000 304, Ty France, Sea 4,100,000 (tie) Cedric Mullins, Bal 4,100,000 (tie) Paul Sewald, Sea 4,100,000 (tie) Lou Trivino, NYY 4,100,000 308, Nathaniel Lowe, Tex 4,050,000 309, Michael Fulmer, Cubs 4,000,000 (tie) Evan Longoria, Ari 4,000,000 (tie) Brad Miller, Tex 4,000,000 (tie) Sean Murphy, Atl 4,000,000 (tie) James Paxton, Bos 4,000,000 (tie) Jeffrey Springs, Tam 4,000,000 315, Bo Bichette, Tor 3,933,333 316, Gregory Soto, Phi 3,925,000 317, Dylan Floro, Fla 3,900,000 (tie) Mitch Garver, Tex 3,900,000 319, Aaron Bummer, WSox 3,750,000 (tie) Aroldis Chapman, KC 3,750,000 (tie) Luis García, SD 3,750,000 322, Freddy Peralta, Mil 3,734,960 323, Tony Kemp, Oak 3,725,000 324, Nicky Lopez, KC 3,700,000 325, Pete Fairbanks, Tam 3,666,666 326, Reynaldo López, WSox 3,625,000 327, Adrian Houser, Mil 3,600,000 (tie) Ryne Stanek, Hou 3,600,000 329, Ramón Laureano, Oak 3,550,000 330, Jorge López, Min 3,525,000 331, Brian Anderson, Mil 3,500,000 (tie) Austin Barnes, LAD 3,500,000 (tie) Richard Bleier, Bos 3,500,000 (tie) Miguel Castro, Ari 3,500,000 (tie) Jake Diekman, WSox 3,500,000 (tie) Danny Jansen, Tor 3,500,000 (tie) Wade Miley, Mil 3,500,000 (tie) Emilio Pagán, Min 3,500,000 339, José Alvarado, Phi 3,450,000 340, Cristian Javier, Hou 3,400,000 341, Josh Naylor, Cle 3,350,000 (tie) Wandy Peralta, NYY 3,350,000 (tie) Jacob Stallings, Fla 3,350,000 (tie) Devin Williams, Mil 3,350,000 345, Clay Holmes, NYY 3,300,000 346, Tucker Barnhart, Cubs 3,250,000 (tie) Shintaro Fujinami, Oak 3,250,000 (tie) Tony Gonsolin, LAD 3,250,000 349, Nestor Cortes, NYY 3,200,000 (tie) Austin Hays, Bal 3,200,000 (tie) Austin Slater, SF 3,200,000 352, Trent Grisham, SD 3,175,000 353, Adam Cimber, Tor 3,150,000 (tie) Vince Velasquez, Pit 3,150,000 355, Kenta Maeda, Min 3,125,000 356, Daulton Varsho, Tor 3,050,000 357, Adalberto Mondesi, Bos 3,045,000 358, José Urquidy, Hou 3,025,000 359, Jesús Aguilar, Oak 3,000,000 (tie) Elvis Andrus, WSox 3,000,000 (tie) Anthony Bass, Tor 3,000,000 (tie) Mychal Givens, Bal 3,000,000 (tie) Luke Jackson, SF 3,000,000 (tie) Kevin Pillar, Atl 3,000,000 (tie) Drew Rucinski, Oak 3,000,000 (tie) Brent Suter, Col 3,000,000 (tie) José Ureña, Col 3,000,000 (tie) Drew VerHagen, StL 3,000,000 (tie) Ryan Yarbrough, KC 3,000,000 370, John Means, Bal 2,975,000 371, Diego Castillo, Sea 2,950,000 (tie) Zach Plesac, Cle 2,950,000 (tie) Brady Singer, KC 2,950,000 (tie) Ranger Suárez, Phi 2,950,000 375, Myles Straw, Cle 2,900,000 376, Tanner Scott, Fla 2,825,000 377, Cavan Biggio, Tor 2,800,000 (tie) Victor Caratini, Mil 2,800,000 (tie) Jakob Junis, SF 2,800,000 (tie) Chris Stratton, StL 2,800,000 381, Joe Jiménez, Atl 2,765,000 382, Patrick Sandoval, LAA 2,750,000 (tie) Taylor Ward, LAA 2,750,000 384, Brendan Rodgers, Col 2,700,000 385, Kevin Newman, Cin 2,662,500 386, Luis Cessa, Cin 2,650,000 (tie) Amir Garrett, KC 2,650,000 (tie) Jared Walsh, LAA 2,650,000 389, Aaron Civale, Cle 2,600,000 (tie) Domingo Germán, NYY 2,600,000 391, Josh Rojas, Ari 2,575,000 392, Phil Maton, Hou 2,550,000 393, Nico Hoerner, Cubs 2,525,000 394, Curt Casali, Cin 2,500,000 (tie) Seranthony Domínguez, Phi 2,500,000 (tie) Jarlín García, Pit 2,500,000 (tie) Scott McGough, Ari 2,500,000 (tie) Chris Paddack, Min 2,500,000 (tie) Roberto Pérez, SF 2,500,000 400, Wander Franco, Tam 2,454,545 401, Jesus Luzardo, Fla 2,450,000 402, Mitch Keller, Pit 2,437,500 403, Caleb Thielbar, Min 2,400,000 404, Jose Trevino, NYY 2,360,000 405, Austin Nola, SD 2,350,000 406, Kyle Finnegan, Was 2,325,000 (tie) Victor Robles, Was 2,325,000 408, Orlando Arcia, Atl 2,300,000 (tie) John Brebbia, SF 2,300,000 (tie) Luis Rengifo, LAA 2,300,000 411, José Cisnero, Det 2,287,500 412, JT Brubaker, Pit 2,275,000 413, Jonathan Loáisiga, NYY 2,262,500 414, Corey Dickerson, Was 2,250,000 (tie) Carl Edwards Jr., Was 2,250,000 (tie) Thairo Estrada, SF 2,250,000 (tie) Chad Green, Tor 2,250,000 (tie) Ian Kennedy, Tex 2,250,000 419, Kris Bubic, KC 2,200,000 (tie) Harold Ramírez, Tam 2,200,000 (tie) Lane Thomas, Was 2,200,000 422, Francisco Mejía, Tam 2,155,000 423, Ryan Helsley, StL 2,150,000 (tie) Spencer Turnbull, Det 2,150,000 425, Jon Berti, Fla 2,100,000 (tie) Santiago Espinal, Tor 2,100,000 (tie) Tim Mayza, Tor 2,100,000 428, Dylan Moore, Sea 2,083,333 429, Andrew Kittredge, Tam 2,075,000 430, Michael Kopech, WSox 2,050,000 431, Christian Arroyo, Bos 2,000,000 (tie) Brad Boxberger, Cubs 2,000,000 (tie) Ryan Brasier, Bos 2,000,000 (tie) Robbie Grossman, Tex 2,000,000 (tie) Josh Harrison, Phi 2,000,000 (tie) Chad Kuhl, Was 2,000,000 (tie) Jorge Mateo, Bal 2,000,000 (tie) Franmil Reyes, KC 2,000,000 (tie) Dominic Smith, Was 2,000,000 (tie) Donovan Solano, Min 2,000,000 (tie) Raimel Tapia, Bos 2,000,000 (tie) Luke Voit, Mil 2,000,000 (tie) Luke Weaver, Cin 2,000,000 444, Nick Senzel, Cin 1,950,000 445, Paul Blackburn, Oak 1,900,000 (tie) Emmanuel Clase, Cle 1,900,000 447, Tyler Alexander, Det 1,875,000 448, Matt Bush, Mil 1,850,000 (tie) Tim Hill, SD 1,850,000 (tie) Austin Voth, Bal 1,850,000 451, Jordan Hicks, StL 1,837,500 452, Willi Castro, Min 1,800,000 453, Jason Adam, Tam 1,775,000 454, Tommy Hunter, NYM 1,750,000 (tie) Robert Stephenson, Pit 1,750,000 456, Buck Farmer, Cin 1,725,000 457, Andrés Muñoz, Sea 1,687,500 458, Dustin May, LAD 1,675,000 (tie) Tyler Rogers, SF 1,675,000 460, Austin Gomber, Col 1,650,000 461, Corbin Carroll, Ari 1,625,000 (tie) Tom Murphy, Sea 1,625,000 463, Kyle Lewis, Ari 1,610,000 464, Luis Guillorme, NYM 1,600,000 (tie) Elieser Hernández, NYM 1,600,000 (tie) Tomás Nido, NYM 1,600,000 467, Andrés Giménez, Cle 1,571,429 468, Lucas Luetge, Atl 1,550,000 469, Yency Almonte, LAD 1,500,000 (tie) Matt Duffy, KC 1,500,000 (tie) Jeurys Familia, Oak 1,500,000 (tie) Brad Hand, Col 1,500,000 (tie) James Karinchak, Cle 1,500,000 (tie) Shelby Miller, LAD 1,500,000 (tie) Tanner Rainey, Was 1,500,000 (tie) Trevor Richards, Tor 1,500,000 (tie) Joely Rodriguez, Bos 1,500,000 (tie) Will Smith, Tex 1,500,000 (tie) Dillon Tate, Bal 1,500,000 (tie) Daniel Vogelbach, NYM 1,500,000 481, Taylor Hearn, Tex 1,462,500 (tie) Kyle Higashioka, NYY 1,462,500 483, Trayce Thompson, LAD 1,450,000 484, Mike Brosseau, Mil 1,400,000 (tie) Mauricio Dubón, Hou 1,400,000 (tie) Tim Locastro, NYM 1,400,000 487, Jalen Beeks, Tam 1,375,000 (tie) Keibert Ruiz, Was 1,375,000 (tie) LaMonte Wade Jr., SF 1,375,000 490, Christian Bethancourt, Tam 1,350,000 (tie) Trevor Stephan, Cle 1,350,000 492, Hanser Alberto, WSox 1,300,000 (tie) Harold Castro, Col 1,300,000 (tie) Michael King, NYY 1,300,000 (tie) Evan Phillips, LAD 1,300,000 (tie) Drew Smith, NYM 1,300,000 497, Brett Martin, Tex 1,275,000 498, Lucas Sims, Cin 1,267,500 499, Matt Beaty, SF 1,250,000 (tie) David Dahl, SD 1,250,000 (tie) Cam Gallagher, Cle 1,250,000 (tie) Yuli Gurriel, Fla 1,250,000 (tie) Travis Jankowski, Tex 1,250,000 (tie) Jake Lamb, LAA 1,250,000 (tie) Chasen Shreve, Det 1,250,000 (tie) Erik Swanson, Tor 1,250,000 (tie) Garrett Whitlock, Bos 1,250,000 508, Brusdar Graterol, LAD 1,225,000 (tie) Nick Madrigal, Cubs 1,225,000 (tie) Reese McGuire, Bos 1,225,000 511, Shawn Armstrong, Tam 1,200,000 (tie) Aaron Ashby, Mil 1,200,000 (tie) Jesse Chavez, Atl 1,200,000 (tie) Trevor Gott, Sea 1,200,000 (tie) Tyler Kinley, Col 1,200,000 (tie) Tyler Matzek, Atl 1,200,000 (tie) Jimmy Nelson, LAD 1,200,000 (tie) Brett Phillips, LAA 1,200,000 (tie) Rob Refsnyder, Bos 1,200,000 (tie) Luis Torrens, Cubs 1,200,000 521, Luke Maile, Cin 1,175,000 (tie) Colin Poche, Tam 1,175,000 523, Scott Alexander, SF 1,150,000 (tie) Taylor Clarke, KC 1,150,000 (tie) Alex Young, Cin 1,150,000 526, Ty Blach, Col 1,100,000 (tie) Caleb Ferguson, LAD 1,100,000 (tie) Andrew Knizner, StL 1,100,000 529, Jaime Barria, LAA 1,050,000 530, Hoby Milner, Mil 1,025,000 (tie) Duane Underwood Jr., Pit 1,025,000 532, Ehire Adrianza, Atl 1,000,000 (tie) Michael Chavis, Was 1,000,000 (tie) Franchy Cordero, NYY 1,000,000 (tie) Danny Coulombe, Bal 1,000,000 (tie) Nelson Cruz, SD 1,000,000 (tie) Adam Engel, SD 1,000,000 (tie) Derek Law, Cin 1,000,000 (tie) Erasmo Ramírez, Was 1,000,000 (tie) Alex Reyes, LAD 1,000,000 (tie) Edwin Ríos, Cubs 1,000,000 (tie) Dennis Santana, NYM 1,000,000 (tie) Spencer Strider, Atl 1,000,000 (tie) Ryan Thompson, Tam 1,000,000 (tie) Jason Vosler, Cin 1,000,000 (tie) Trey Wingenter, Det 1,000,000

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.