Home » Sports » 2023 Baseball Millionaires, List

2023 Baseball Millionaires, List

The Associated Press

April 4, 2023, 5:18 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 2023 salaries for the 546 major league baseball players on opening day rosters and disabled lists earning $1 million or more. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses and other guaranteed income. For some players, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values.

Player, Club Salary
1, Max Scherzer, NYM $43,333,333
(tie) Justin Verlander, NYM 43,333,333
3, Aaron Judge, NYY 40,000,000
4, Anthony Rendon, LAA 38,571,429
5, Mike Trout, LAA 37,116,667
6, Gerrit Cole, NYY 36,000,000
7, Corey Seager, Tex 35,500,000
8, Carlos Correa, Min 33,333,333
9, Nolan Arenado, StL 32,822,071
10, Stephen Strasburg, Was 32,500,286
11, Francisco Lindor, NYM 32,477,277
12, Miguel Cabrera, Det 32,000,000
(tie) Giancarlo Stanton, NYY 32,000,000
14, Alex Bregman, Hou 30,500,000
15, Jacob deGrom, Tex 30,000,000
(tie) Shohei Ohtani, LAA 30,000,000
17, Jose Altuve, Hou 29,000,000
18, Kris Bryant, Col 28,000,000
19, Bryce Harper, Phi 27,538,462
20, Trea Turner, Phi 27,272,727
21, Marcus Semien, Tex 26,000,000
22, Xander Bogaerts, SD 25,454,545
23, Paul Goldschmidt, StL 25,333,333
24, Freddie Freeman, LAD 25,290,674
25, Yu Darvish, SD 25,000,000
(tie) Marcus Stroman, Cubs 25,000,000
(tie) Joey Votto, Cin 25,000,000
28, Zack Wheeler, Phi 24,500,000
29, Patrick Corbin, Was 24,416,667
30, Christian Yelich, Mil 24,250,727
31, George Springer, Tor 24,166,667
32, J.T. Realmuto, Phi 23,875,000
33, Juan Soto, SD 23,000,000
34, Carlos Rodón, NYY 22,833,333
35, Javier Báez, Det 22,000,000
36, Madison Bumgarner, Ari 21,882,892
37, Chris Sale, Bos 21,672,484
38, Miles Mikolas, StL 21,666,667
39, Mookie Betts, LAD 21,158,692
40, Manny Machado, SD 21,090,909
41, Josh Donaldson, NYY 21,000,000
(tie) Kevin Gausman, Tor 21,000,000
(tie) Matt Olson, Atl 21,000,000
(tie) Robbie Ray, Sea 21,000,000
45, Starling Marte, NYM 20,750,000
46, Nick Castellanos, Phi 20,000,000
(tie) Clayton Kershaw, LAD 20,000,000
(tie) Charlie Morton, Atl 20,000,000
(tie) Joe Musgrove, SD 20,000,000
(tie) Salvador Perez, KC 20,000,000
(tie) Hyun Jin Ryu, Tor 20,000,000
(tie) Kyle Schwarber, Phi 20,000,000
(tie) Trevor Story, Bos 20,000,000
54, Joc Pederson, SF 19,650,000
(tie) Martín Pérez, Tex 19,650,000
56, José Abreu, Hou 19,500,000
57, Chris Bassitt, Tor 19,000,000
58, Lance Lynn, WSox 18,500,000
(tie) Brandon Nimmo, NYM 18,500,000
60, Edwin Díaz, NYM 18,444,242
61, Yasmani Grandal, WSox 18,250,000
62, Michael Conforto, SF 18,000,000
(tie) Marcell Ozuna, Atl 18,000,000
(tie) Seiya Suzuki, Cubs 18,000,000
(tie) Taijuan Walker, Phi 18,000,000
66, Yoán Moncada, WSox 17,800,000
67, Rafael Devers, Bos 17,500,000
68, Ronald Acuña Jr., Atl 17,000,000
(tie) Nathan Eovaldi, Tex 17,000,000
(tie) Anthony Rizzo, NYY 17,000,000
71, Blake Snell, SD 16,600,000
72, Josh Bell, Cle 16,500,000
73, Aaron Nola, Phi 16,250,000
74, José Berríos, Tor 16,000,000
(tie) Brandon Crawford, SF 16,000,000
(tie) Raisel Iglesias, Atl 16,000,000
(tie) Kenley Jansen, Bos 16,000,000
78, Lance McCullers Jr., Hou 15,950,000
79, Kodai Senga, NYM 15,666,667
80, Masataka Yoshida, Bos 15,600,000
81, Germán Márquez, Col 15,300,000
82, Byron Buxton, Min 15,142,857
83, Charlie Blackmon, Col 15,000,000
(tie) Jon Gray, Tex 15,000,000
(tie) DJ LeMahieu, NYY 15,000,000
(tie) Austin Riley, Atl 15,000,000
(tie) Luis Severino, NYY 15,000,000
(tie) Jorge Soler, Fla 15,000,000
(tie) Chris Taylor, LAD 15,000,000
90, Adam Wainwright, StL 14,521,720
91, Pete Alonso, NYM 14,500,000
(tie) Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Tor 14,500,000
(tie) Kyle Hendricks, Cubs 14,500,000
94, Liam Hendriks, WSox 14,333,333
95, Julio Urías, LAD 14,250,000
96, Josh Hader, SD 14,100,000
97, Carlos Carrasco, NYM 14,000,000
(tie) Teoscar Hernández, Sea 14,000,000
(tie) Ryan Pressly, Hou 14,000,000
(tie) José Ramirez, Cle 14,000,000
(tie) Eduardo Rodriguez, Det 14,000,000
(tie) Dansby Swanson, Cubs 14,000,000
(tie) Jameson Taillon, Cubs 14,000,000
104, Max Fried, Atl 13,500,000
(tie) Max Muncy, LAD 13,500,000
106, Sonny Gray, Min 13,100,000
107, Tyler Anderson, LAA 13,000,000
(tie) José Quintana, NYM 13,000,000
(tie) Noah Syndergaard, LAD 13,000,000
110, Tim Anderson, WSox 12,500,000
(tie) Cody Bellinger, Cubs 12,500,000
(tie) Matt Chapman, Tor 12,500,000
(tie) Sean Manaea, SF 12,500,000
(tie) Jake Odorizzi, Tex 12,500,000
(tie) Ross Stripling, SF 12,500,000
(tie) Alex Wood, SF 12,500,000
117, James McCann, Bal 12,150,000
118, Michael Brantley, Hou 12,000,000
(tie) Anthony DeSclafani, SF 12,000,000
(tie) Avisaíl García, Fla 12,000,000
(tie) Andrew Heaney, Tex 12,000,000
(tie) Rhys Hoskins, Phi 12,000,000
123, Hunter Renfroe, LAA 11,900,000
124, Ketel Marte, Ari 11,600,000
125, Mark Canha, NYM 11,500,000
(tie) Rafael Montero, Hou 11,500,000
127, Luis Castillo, Sea 11,400,000
128, Eugenio Suárez, Sea 11,285,714
129, J.P. Crawford, Sea 11,000,000
(tie) Zach Eflin, Tam 11,000,000
(tie) Joey Gallo, Min 11,000,000
132, Ian Happ, Cubs 10,850,000
133, Brandon Woodruff, Mil 10,800,000
134, Aaron Hicks, NYY 10,785,714
135, Kyle Freeland, Col 10,500,000
(tie) Steven Matz, StL 10,500,000
137, Lucas Giolito, WSox 10,400,000
138, Nick Ahmed, Ari 10,375,000
139, Eloy Jiménez, WSox 10,333,333
140, Randal Grichuk, Col 10,333,333
141, Corbin Burnes, Mil 10,100,000
142, Shane Bieber, Cle 10,010,000
143, Matt Boyd, Det 10,000,000
(tie) Willson Contreras, StL 10,000,000
(tie) Kyle Gibson, Bal 10,000,000
(tie) Ke’Bryan Hayes, Pit 10,000,000
(tie) Kiké Hernández, Bos 10,000,000
(tie) Yusei Kikuchi, Tor 10,000,000
(tie) Craig Kimbrel, Phi 10,000,000
(tie) Corey Kluber, Bos 10,000,000
(tie) J.D. Martinez, LAD 10,000,000
(tie) Nick Martinez, SD 10,000,000
(tie) Jordan Montgomery, StL 10,000,000
(tie) Drew Pomeranz, SD 10,000,000
(tie) David Robertson, NYM 10,000,000
(tie) Robert Suarez, SD 10,000,000
(tie) Christian Vázquez, Min 10,000,000
(tie) Kolten Wong, Sea 10,000,000
159, Gleyber Torres, NYY 9,950,000
160, Daniel Bard, Col 9,500,000
(tie) Eduardo Escobar, NYM 9,500,000
(tie) Luis Robert Jr., WSox 9,500,000
163, Brandon Belt, Tor 9,300,000
164, Paul DeJong, StL 9,166,667
165, Alex Cobb, SF 9,000,000
(tie) Joe Kelly, WSox 9,000,000
(tie) Kevin Kiermaier, Tor 9,000,000
(tie) Ryan McMahon, Col 9,000,000
(tie) Taylor Rogers, SF 9,000,000
(tie) Eddie Rosario, Atl 9,000,000
171, Willy Adames, Mil 8,700,000
172, Andrew Benintendi, WSox 8,600,000
173, Brandon Drury, LAA 8,500,000
(tie) Zack Greinke, KC 8,500,000
(tie) Merrill Kelly, Ari 8,500,000
(tie) Max Kepler, Min 8,500,000
(tie) Michael Lorenzen, Det 8,500,000
(tie) Jordan Lyles, KC 8,500,000
179, Gio Urshela, LAA 8,400,000
180, Matt Barnes, Fla 8,375,000
181, Justin Turner, Bos 8,300,000
182, Jesse Winker, Mil 8,250,000
183, Walker Buehler, LAD 8,025,000
184, Mike Clevinger, WSox 8,000,000
(tie) Travis d’Arnaud, Atl 8,000,000
(tie) Chris Flexen, Sea 8,000,000
(tie) Adam Frazier, Bal 8,000,000
(tie) Kendall Graveman, WSox 8,000,000
(tie) Mitch Haniger, SF 8,000,000
(tie) Rich Hill, Pit 8,000,000
(tie) Chris Martin, Bos 8,000,000
(tie) Omar Narváez, NYM 8,000,000
(tie) Hector Neris, Hou 8,000,000
(tie) Drew Smyly, Cubs 8,000,000
(tie) Blake Treinen, LAD 8,000,000
196, Yordan Alvarez, Hou 7,833,333
197, Amed Rosario, Cle 7,800,000
198, Jurickson Profar, Col 7,710,778
199, Matt Moore, LAA 7,550,000
200, C.J. Cron, Col 7,500,000
(tie) Hunter Dozier, KC 7,500,000
(tie) Aaron Loup, LAA 7,500,000
(tie) Seth Lugo, SD 7,500,000
(tie) Tyler Mahle, Min 7,500,000
(tie) Frankie Montas, NYY 7,500,000
(tie) Jorge Polanco, Min 7,500,000
(tie) Jonathan Schoop, Det 7,500,000
(tie) Matt Strahm, Phi 7,500,000
(tie) Michael Wacha, SD 7,500,000
210, Anthony Santander, Bal 7,400,000
211, Antonio Senzatela, Col 7,250,000
212, Ozzie Albies, Atl 7,000,000
(tie) Adam Duvall, Bos 7,000,000
(tie) Ha-Seong Kim, SD 7,000,000
(tie) Trey Mancini, Cubs 7,000,000
(tie) Manuel Margot, Tam 7,000,000
(tie) Trevor May, Oak 7,000,000
(tie) AJ Pollock, Sea 7,000,000
(tie) Max Stassi, LAA 7,000,000
(tie) Ryan Tepera, LAA 7,000,000
221, Fernando Tatis Jr., SD 6,923,963
222, Framber Valdez, Hou 6,800,000
223, Carlos Estévez, LAA 6,750,000
(tie) Marco Gonzales, Sea 6,750,000
(tie) Whit Merrifield, Tor 6,750,000
(tie) Bryan Reynolds, Pit 6,750,000
227, Carlos Santana, Pit 6,725,000
228, Adam Ottavino, NYM 6,647,002
229, Matt Carpenter, SD 6,500,000
(tie) Aledmys Diaz, Oak 6,500,000
(tie) Wilmer Flores, SF 6,500,000
(tie) Daniel Hudson, LAD 6,500,000
(tie) David Peralta, LAD 6,500,000
(tie) Jean Segura, Fla 6,500,000
(tie) Christian Walker, Ari 6,500,000
236, Sandy Alcantara, Fla 6,300,000
(tie) Alex Verdugo, Bos 6,300,000
238, Jeff McNeil, NYM 6,250,000
239, Julio Rodríguez, Sea 6,185,714
240, Luis Arraez, Fla 6,100,000
(tie) Mike Yastrzemski, SF 6,100,000
242, Johnny Cueto, Fla 6,000,000
(tie) Yandy Díaz, Tam 6,000,000
(tie) David Fletcher, LAA 6,000,000
(tie) Yan Gomes, Cubs 6,000,000
(tie) Isiah Kiner-Falefa, NYY 6,000,000
(tie) José Leclerc, Tex 6,000,000
(tie) Mark Melancon, Ari 6,000,000
(tie) Wil Myers, Cin 6,000,000
(tie) Tommy Pham, NYM 6,000,000
(tie) Joey Wendle, Fla 6,000,000
(tie) Trevor Williams, Was 6,000,000
(tie) Kirby Yates, Atl 6,000,000
(tie) Mike Zunino, Cle 6,000,000
255, Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Ari 5,828,571
256, Brad Keller, KC 5,775,000
257, Tommy Kahnle, NYY 5,750,000
258, Dylan Cease, WSox 5,700,000
259, Zac Gallen, Ari 5,600,000
260, Kyle Farmer, Min 5,585,000
261, Cal Quantrill, Cle 5,550,000
262, Andrew Chafin, Ari 5,500,000
(tie) Elias Díaz, Col 5,500,000
(tie) Yimi García, Tor 5,500,000
265, Pablo López, Min 5,450,000
266, Jack Flaherty, StL 5,400,000
267, Tyler Glasnow, Tam 5,350,000
(tie) Nick Pivetta, Bos 5,350,000
269, Scott Barlow, KC 5,300,000
270, Brandon Lowe, Tam 5,250,000
(tie) Will Smith, LAD 5,250,000
272, Eric Lauer, Mil 5,075,000
273, Jeimer Candelario, Was 5,000,000
(tie) Michael Harris II, Atl 5,000,000
(tie) Austin Hedges, Pit 5,000,000
(tie) Pierce Johnson, Col 5,000,000
(tie) Dinelson Lamet, Col 5,000,000
(tie) Martín Maldonado, Hou 5,000,000
(tie) Andrew McCutchen, Pit 5,000,000
(tie) Collin McHugh, Atl 5,000,000
(tie) Kyle Tucker, Hou 5,000,000
282, Tyler O’Neill, StL 4,950,000
(tie) Rowdy Tellez, Mil 4,950,000
284, Giovanny Gallegos, StL 4,750,000
285, Harrison Bader, NYY 4,700,000
(tie) Zach Davies, Ari 4,700,000
(tie) Luis Urías, Mil 4,700,000
288, Ji Man Choi, Pit 4,650,000
289, Logan Webb, SF 4,600,000
290, Jordan Romano, Tor 4,537,500
291, Jace Peterson, Oak 4,500,000
(tie) Manny Piña, Oak 4,500,000
(tie) Brooks Raley, NYM 4,500,000
(tie) Michael A. Taylor, Min 4,500,000
295, Austin Meadows, Det 4,300,000
296, A.J. Minter, Atl 4,287,500
297, Carson Kelly, Ari 4,275,000
298, Miguel Rojas, LAD 4,250,000
299, Jake Cronenworth, SD 4,225,000
300, J.D. Davis, SF 4,210,000
301, Garrett Cooper, Fla 4,200,000
(tie) Tommy Edman, StL 4,200,000
303, Randy Arozarena, Tam 4,150,000
304, Ty France, Sea 4,100,000
(tie) Cedric Mullins, Bal 4,100,000
(tie) Paul Sewald, Sea 4,100,000
(tie) Lou Trivino, NYY 4,100,000
308, Nathaniel Lowe, Tex 4,050,000
309, Michael Fulmer, Cubs 4,000,000
(tie) Evan Longoria, Ari 4,000,000
(tie) Brad Miller, Tex 4,000,000
(tie) Sean Murphy, Atl 4,000,000
(tie) James Paxton, Bos 4,000,000
(tie) Jeffrey Springs, Tam 4,000,000
315, Bo Bichette, Tor 3,933,333
316, Gregory Soto, Phi 3,925,000
317, Dylan Floro, Fla 3,900,000
(tie) Mitch Garver, Tex 3,900,000
319, Aaron Bummer, WSox 3,750,000
(tie) Aroldis Chapman, KC 3,750,000
(tie) Luis García, SD 3,750,000
322, Freddy Peralta, Mil 3,734,960
323, Tony Kemp, Oak 3,725,000
324, Nicky Lopez, KC 3,700,000
325, Pete Fairbanks, Tam 3,666,666
326, Reynaldo López, WSox 3,625,000
327, Adrian Houser, Mil 3,600,000
(tie) Ryne Stanek, Hou 3,600,000
329, Ramón Laureano, Oak 3,550,000
330, Jorge López, Min 3,525,000
331, Brian Anderson, Mil 3,500,000
(tie) Austin Barnes, LAD 3,500,000
(tie) Richard Bleier, Bos 3,500,000
(tie) Miguel Castro, Ari 3,500,000
(tie) Jake Diekman, WSox 3,500,000
(tie) Danny Jansen, Tor 3,500,000
(tie) Wade Miley, Mil 3,500,000
(tie) Emilio Pagán, Min 3,500,000
339, José Alvarado, Phi 3,450,000
340, Cristian Javier, Hou 3,400,000
341, Josh Naylor, Cle 3,350,000
(tie) Wandy Peralta, NYY 3,350,000
(tie) Jacob Stallings, Fla 3,350,000
(tie) Devin Williams, Mil 3,350,000
345, Clay Holmes, NYY 3,300,000
346, Tucker Barnhart, Cubs 3,250,000
(tie) Shintaro Fujinami, Oak 3,250,000
(tie) Tony Gonsolin, LAD 3,250,000
349, Nestor Cortes, NYY 3,200,000
(tie) Austin Hays, Bal 3,200,000
(tie) Austin Slater, SF 3,200,000
352, Trent Grisham, SD 3,175,000
353, Adam Cimber, Tor 3,150,000
(tie) Vince Velasquez, Pit 3,150,000
355, Kenta Maeda, Min 3,125,000
356, Daulton Varsho, Tor 3,050,000
357, Adalberto Mondesi, Bos 3,045,000
358, José Urquidy, Hou 3,025,000
359, Jesús Aguilar, Oak 3,000,000
(tie) Elvis Andrus, WSox 3,000,000
(tie) Anthony Bass, Tor 3,000,000
(tie) Mychal Givens, Bal 3,000,000
(tie) Luke Jackson, SF 3,000,000
(tie) Kevin Pillar, Atl 3,000,000
(tie) Drew Rucinski, Oak 3,000,000
(tie) Brent Suter, Col 3,000,000
(tie) José Ureña, Col 3,000,000
(tie) Drew VerHagen, StL 3,000,000
(tie) Ryan Yarbrough, KC 3,000,000
370, John Means, Bal 2,975,000
371, Diego Castillo, Sea 2,950,000
(tie) Zach Plesac, Cle 2,950,000
(tie) Brady Singer, KC 2,950,000
(tie) Ranger Suárez, Phi 2,950,000
375, Myles Straw, Cle 2,900,000
376, Tanner Scott, Fla 2,825,000
377, Cavan Biggio, Tor 2,800,000
(tie) Victor Caratini, Mil 2,800,000
(tie) Jakob Junis, SF 2,800,000
(tie) Chris Stratton, StL 2,800,000
381, Joe Jiménez, Atl 2,765,000
382, Patrick Sandoval, LAA 2,750,000
(tie) Taylor Ward, LAA 2,750,000
384, Brendan Rodgers, Col 2,700,000
385, Kevin Newman, Cin 2,662,500
386, Luis Cessa, Cin 2,650,000
(tie) Amir Garrett, KC 2,650,000
(tie) Jared Walsh, LAA 2,650,000
389, Aaron Civale, Cle 2,600,000
(tie) Domingo Germán, NYY 2,600,000
391, Josh Rojas, Ari 2,575,000
392, Phil Maton, Hou 2,550,000
393, Nico Hoerner, Cubs 2,525,000
394, Curt Casali, Cin 2,500,000
(tie) Seranthony Domínguez, Phi 2,500,000
(tie) Jarlín García, Pit 2,500,000
(tie) Scott McGough, Ari 2,500,000
(tie) Chris Paddack, Min 2,500,000
(tie) Roberto Pérez, SF 2,500,000
400, Wander Franco, Tam 2,454,545
401, Jesus Luzardo, Fla 2,450,000
402, Mitch Keller, Pit 2,437,500
403, Caleb Thielbar, Min 2,400,000
404, Jose Trevino, NYY 2,360,000
405, Austin Nola, SD 2,350,000
406, Kyle Finnegan, Was 2,325,000
(tie) Victor Robles, Was 2,325,000
408, Orlando Arcia, Atl 2,300,000
(tie) John Brebbia, SF 2,300,000
(tie) Luis Rengifo, LAA 2,300,000
411, José Cisnero, Det 2,287,500
412, JT Brubaker, Pit 2,275,000
413, Jonathan Loáisiga, NYY 2,262,500
414, Corey Dickerson, Was 2,250,000
(tie) Carl Edwards Jr., Was 2,250,000
(tie) Thairo Estrada, SF 2,250,000
(tie) Chad Green, Tor 2,250,000
(tie) Ian Kennedy, Tex 2,250,000
419, Kris Bubic, KC 2,200,000
(tie) Harold Ramírez, Tam 2,200,000
(tie) Lane Thomas, Was 2,200,000
422, Francisco Mejía, Tam 2,155,000
423, Ryan Helsley, StL 2,150,000
(tie) Spencer Turnbull, Det 2,150,000
425, Jon Berti, Fla 2,100,000
(tie) Santiago Espinal, Tor 2,100,000
(tie) Tim Mayza, Tor 2,100,000
428, Dylan Moore, Sea 2,083,333
429, Andrew Kittredge, Tam 2,075,000
430, Michael Kopech, WSox 2,050,000
431, Christian Arroyo, Bos 2,000,000
(tie) Brad Boxberger, Cubs 2,000,000
(tie) Ryan Brasier, Bos 2,000,000
(tie) Robbie Grossman, Tex 2,000,000
(tie) Josh Harrison, Phi 2,000,000
(tie) Chad Kuhl, Was 2,000,000
(tie) Jorge Mateo, Bal 2,000,000
(tie) Franmil Reyes, KC 2,000,000
(tie) Dominic Smith, Was 2,000,000
(tie) Donovan Solano, Min 2,000,000
(tie) Raimel Tapia, Bos 2,000,000
(tie) Luke Voit, Mil 2,000,000
(tie) Luke Weaver, Cin 2,000,000
444, Nick Senzel, Cin 1,950,000
445, Paul Blackburn, Oak 1,900,000
(tie) Emmanuel Clase, Cle 1,900,000
447, Tyler Alexander, Det 1,875,000
448, Matt Bush, Mil 1,850,000
(tie) Tim Hill, SD 1,850,000
(tie) Austin Voth, Bal 1,850,000
451, Jordan Hicks, StL 1,837,500
452, Willi Castro, Min 1,800,000
453, Jason Adam, Tam 1,775,000
454, Tommy Hunter, NYM 1,750,000
(tie) Robert Stephenson, Pit 1,750,000
456, Buck Farmer, Cin 1,725,000
457, Andrés Muñoz, Sea 1,687,500
458, Dustin May, LAD 1,675,000
(tie) Tyler Rogers, SF 1,675,000
460, Austin Gomber, Col 1,650,000
461, Corbin Carroll, Ari 1,625,000
(tie) Tom Murphy, Sea 1,625,000
463, Kyle Lewis, Ari 1,610,000
464, Luis Guillorme, NYM 1,600,000
(tie) Elieser Hernández, NYM 1,600,000
(tie) Tomás Nido, NYM 1,600,000
467, Andrés Giménez, Cle 1,571,429
468, Lucas Luetge, Atl 1,550,000
469, Yency Almonte, LAD 1,500,000
(tie) Matt Duffy, KC 1,500,000
(tie) Jeurys Familia, Oak 1,500,000
(tie) Brad Hand, Col 1,500,000
(tie) James Karinchak, Cle 1,500,000
(tie) Shelby Miller, LAD 1,500,000
(tie) Tanner Rainey, Was 1,500,000
(tie) Trevor Richards, Tor 1,500,000
(tie) Joely Rodriguez, Bos 1,500,000
(tie) Will Smith, Tex 1,500,000
(tie) Dillon Tate, Bal 1,500,000
(tie) Daniel Vogelbach, NYM 1,500,000
481, Taylor Hearn, Tex 1,462,500
(tie) Kyle Higashioka, NYY 1,462,500
483, Trayce Thompson, LAD 1,450,000
484, Mike Brosseau, Mil 1,400,000
(tie) Mauricio Dubón, Hou 1,400,000
(tie) Tim Locastro, NYM 1,400,000
487, Jalen Beeks, Tam 1,375,000
(tie) Keibert Ruiz, Was 1,375,000
(tie) LaMonte Wade Jr., SF 1,375,000
490, Christian Bethancourt, Tam 1,350,000
(tie) Trevor Stephan, Cle 1,350,000
492, Hanser Alberto, WSox 1,300,000
(tie) Harold Castro, Col 1,300,000
(tie) Michael King, NYY 1,300,000
(tie) Evan Phillips, LAD 1,300,000
(tie) Drew Smith, NYM 1,300,000
497, Brett Martin, Tex 1,275,000
498, Lucas Sims, Cin 1,267,500
499, Matt Beaty, SF 1,250,000
(tie) David Dahl, SD 1,250,000
(tie) Cam Gallagher, Cle 1,250,000
(tie) Yuli Gurriel, Fla 1,250,000
(tie) Travis Jankowski, Tex 1,250,000
(tie) Jake Lamb, LAA 1,250,000
(tie) Chasen Shreve, Det 1,250,000
(tie) Erik Swanson, Tor 1,250,000
(tie) Garrett Whitlock, Bos 1,250,000
508, Brusdar Graterol, LAD 1,225,000
(tie) Nick Madrigal, Cubs 1,225,000
(tie) Reese McGuire, Bos 1,225,000
511, Shawn Armstrong, Tam 1,200,000
(tie) Aaron Ashby, Mil 1,200,000
(tie) Jesse Chavez, Atl 1,200,000
(tie) Trevor Gott, Sea 1,200,000
(tie) Tyler Kinley, Col 1,200,000
(tie) Tyler Matzek, Atl 1,200,000
(tie) Jimmy Nelson, LAD 1,200,000
(tie) Brett Phillips, LAA 1,200,000
(tie) Rob Refsnyder, Bos 1,200,000
(tie) Luis Torrens, Cubs 1,200,000
521, Luke Maile, Cin 1,175,000
(tie) Colin Poche, Tam 1,175,000
523, Scott Alexander, SF 1,150,000
(tie) Taylor Clarke, KC 1,150,000
(tie) Alex Young, Cin 1,150,000
526, Ty Blach, Col 1,100,000
(tie) Caleb Ferguson, LAD 1,100,000
(tie) Andrew Knizner, StL 1,100,000
529, Jaime Barria, LAA 1,050,000
530, Hoby Milner, Mil 1,025,000
(tie) Duane Underwood Jr., Pit 1,025,000
532, Ehire Adrianza, Atl 1,000,000
(tie) Michael Chavis, Was 1,000,000
(tie) Franchy Cordero, NYY 1,000,000
(tie) Danny Coulombe, Bal 1,000,000
(tie) Nelson Cruz, SD 1,000,000
(tie) Adam Engel, SD 1,000,000
(tie) Derek Law, Cin 1,000,000
(tie) Erasmo Ramírez, Was 1,000,000
(tie) Alex Reyes, LAD 1,000,000
(tie) Edwin Ríos, Cubs 1,000,000
(tie) Dennis Santana, NYM 1,000,000
(tie) Spencer Strider, Atl 1,000,000
(tie) Ryan Thompson, Tam 1,000,000
(tie) Jason Vosler, Cin 1,000,000
(tie) Trey Wingenter, Det 1,000,000

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

