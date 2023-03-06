Youngstown State Penguins play the Northern Kentucky Norse in Horizon Tournament

Northern Kentucky Norse (20-12, 14-6 Horizon) vs. Youngstown State Penguins (24-8, 15-5 Horizon) Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Northern Kentucky Norse (20-12, 14-6 Horizon) vs. Youngstown State Penguins (24-8, 15-5 Horizon)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Youngstown State -3; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The Youngstown State Penguins play the Northern Kentucky Norse in the Horizon Tournament.

The Penguins are 15-5 against Horizon opponents and 9-3 in non-conference play. Youngstown State ranks fourth in the Horizon with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Adrian Nelson averaging 6.7.

The Norse’s record in Horizon play is 14-6. Northern Kentucky is third in the Horizon with 14.1 assists per game led by Xavier Rhodes averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Rush is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Penguins, while averaging 14.2 points. Dwayne Cohill is shooting 49.0% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for Youngstown State.

Marques Warrick is scoring 19.0 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Norse. Sam Vinson is averaging 12 points, 3.5 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 8-2, averaging 80.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Norse: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.