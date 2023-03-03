Yale visits Brown after Jarvis’ 34-point game

Yale Bulldogs (19-7, 9-4 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (14-12, 7-6 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Yale Bulldogs (19-7, 9-4 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (14-12, 7-6 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on the Brown Bears after EJ Jarvis scored 34 points in Yale’s 76-58 win against the Cornell Big Red.

The Bears have gone 7-4 in home games. Brown is eighth in the Ivy League with 29.4 points per game in the paint led by Malachi Ndur averaging 7.3.

The Bulldogs are 9-4 in Ivy League play. Yale is 2-3 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nana Owusu-Anane is averaging 10.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.

Matt Knowling is averaging 14.5 points for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.