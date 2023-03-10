Yale takes on Cornell in Ivy League Tournament

Cornell Big Red (17-10, 7-7 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (20-7, 10-4 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 11 a.m.…

Cornell Big Red (17-10, 7-7 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (20-7, 10-4 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Yale Bulldogs take on the Cornell Big Red in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-4 against Ivy League teams, with a 10-3 record in non-conference play. Yale is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Big Red are 7-7 against Ivy League teams. Cornell leads the Ivy League scoring 82.5 points per game while shooting 47.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. EJ Jarvis is shooting 52.6% and averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

Greg Dolan is averaging 13.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Big Red. Keller Boothby is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Big Red: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.