Yale Bulldogs and Cornell Big Red square off in Ivy League Tournament

Cornell Big Red (17-10, 7-7 Ivy League) vs. Yale Bulldogs (20-7, 10-4 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yale -6; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: The Yale Bulldogs face the Cornell Big Red in the Ivy League Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in Ivy League games is 10-4, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference games. Yale is the top team in the Ivy League averaging 37.1 points in the paint. EJ Jarvis leads the Bulldogs scoring 9.3.

The Big Red are 7-7 against Ivy League opponents. Cornell averages 17.4 assists per game to lead the Ivy League, paced by Greg Dolan with 3.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Poulakidas is shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.9 points. Jarvis is shooting 52.6% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games for Yale.

Nazir Williams is shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Red, while averaging 13.1 points. Dolan is averaging 13.6 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Cornell.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Big Red: 4-6, averaging 80.1 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

