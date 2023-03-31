XFL Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|6
|0
|1.000
|171
|116
|St. Louis
|4
|2
|.667
|139
|112
|Seattle
|4
|2
|.667
|128
|107
|Vegas
|1
|5
|.167
|111
|163
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|4
|2
|.667
|162
|113
|Arlington
|3
|3
|.500
|78
|101
|San Antonio
|2
|4
|.333
|89
|88
|Orlando
|0
|6
|.000
|100
|178
Monday, March 27
DC 37, Houston 26
Friday’s Games
Seattle at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
San Antonio at Vegas, 3 p.m.
DC at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at Houston, 2 p.m.
Saturday, April 8
Vegas at St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Arlington at Orlando, 4 p.m.
Sunday, April 9
Houston at San Antonio, 3 p.m.
DC at Seattle, 7 p.m.
