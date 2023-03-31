Live Radio
XFL Glance

The Associated Press

March 31, 2023, 10:05 AM

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA
DC 6 0 1.000 171 116
St. Louis 4 2 .667 139 112
Seattle 4 2 .667 128 107
Vegas 1 5 .167 111 163

South Division

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 4 2 .667 162 113
Arlington 3 3 .500 78 101
San Antonio 2 4 .333 89 88
Orlando 0 6 .000 100 178

Monday, March 27

DC 37, Houston 26

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Antonio at Vegas, 3 p.m.

DC at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at Houston, 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 8

Vegas at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Arlington at Orlando, 4 p.m.

Sunday, April 9

Houston at San Antonio, 3 p.m.

DC at Seattle, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

