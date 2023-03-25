XFL Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct PF PA DC 5 0 1.000 134 90 St. Louis 3 2…

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA DC 5 0 1.000 134 90 St. Louis 3 2 .600 110 106 Seattle 3 2 .600 102 88 Vegas 1 4 .200 105 134

South Division

W L Pct PF PA Houston 4 1 .800 136 76 Arlington 3 2 .600 69 86 San Antonio 1 4 .200 74 79 Orlando 0 5 .000 81 152

Sunday, March 19

Arlington 12, San Antonio 10

Saturday’s Games

Seattle 26, Orlando 19

St. Louis 29, Vegas 6

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at DC, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Seattle at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

San Antonio at Vegas, 3 p.m.

DC at Orlando, 6 p.m.

