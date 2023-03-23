XFL Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|5
|0
|1.000
|134
|90
|St. Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|110
|106
|Seattle
|3
|2
|.600
|102
|88
|Vegas
|1
|4
|.200
|105
|134
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|136
|76
|Arlington
|3
|2
|.600
|69
|86
|San Antonio
|1
|4
|.200
|74
|79
|Orlando
|0
|5
|.000
|81
|152
Sunday, March 19
Arlington 12, San Antonio 10
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Orlando, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
San Antonio at Arlington, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Houston at DC, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 31
Seattle at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Saturday, April 1
San Antonio at Vegas, 3 p.m.
DC at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.