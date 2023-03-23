MARCH MADNESS: Florida Atlantic makes first Elite Eight | Gonzaga beats UCLA with late 3-pointer | Women's Sweet 16 is set | See photos of local teams
XFL Glance

The Associated Press

March 23, 2023, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA
DC 5 0 1.000 134 90
St. Louis 3 2 .600 110 106
Seattle 3 2 .600 102 88
Vegas 1 4 .200 105 134

South Division

W L Pct PF PA
Houston 4 1 .800 136 76
Arlington 3 2 .600 69 86
San Antonio 1 4 .200 74 79
Orlando 0 5 .000 81 152

Sunday, March 19

Arlington 12, San Antonio 10

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Orlando, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Antonio at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Houston at DC, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Seattle at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

San Antonio at Vegas, 3 p.m.

DC at Orlando, 6 p.m.

