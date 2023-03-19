XFL Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct PF PA DC 5 0 1.000 134 90 St. Louis 3 2…

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA DC 5 0 1.000 134 90 St. Louis 3 2 .600 110 106 Seattle 3 2 .600 102 88 Vegas 1 4 .200 105 134

South Division

W L Pct PF PA Houston 4 1 .800 136 76 Arlington 2 2 .500 57 76 San Antonio 1 3 .250 64 67 Orlando 0 5 .000 81 152

Saturday’s Games

DC 28, St. Louis 20

Vegas 35, Orlando 32

Sunday’s Games

Arlington at San Antonio, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Seattle at Orlando, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

San Antonio at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 27

Houston at DC, 7 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Seattle at Arlington, 7 p.m.

