XFL Glance

All Times EDT
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|4
|0
|1.000
|106
|70
|St. Louis
|3
|1
|.750
|90
|78
|Seattle
|3
|2
|.600
|102
|88
|Vegas
|0
|4
|.000
|70
|102
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|4
|1
|.800
|136
|76
|Arlington
|2
|2
|.500
|57
|76
|San Antonio
|1
|3
|.250
|64
|67
|Orlando
|0
|4
|.000
|49
|117
Thursday’s Games
Seattle 21, Houston 14
Saturday’s Games
DC at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arlington at San Antonio, 10 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
Seattle at Orlando, 1 p.m.
St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 26
San Antonio at Arlington, 3 p.m.
Monday, March 27
Houston at DC, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.