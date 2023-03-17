XFL Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct PF PA DC 4 0 1.000 106 70 St. Louis 3 1…

All Times EDT

North Division

W L Pct PF PA DC 4 0 1.000 106 70 St. Louis 3 1 .750 90 78 Seattle 3 2 .600 102 88 Vegas 0 4 .000 70 102

South Division

W L Pct PF PA Houston 4 1 .800 136 76 Arlington 2 2 .500 57 76 San Antonio 1 3 .250 64 67 Orlando 0 4 .000 49 117

Thursday’s Games

Seattle 21, Houston 14

Saturday’s Games

DC at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arlington at San Antonio, 10 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Seattle at Orlando, 1 p.m.

St. Louis at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 26

San Antonio at Arlington, 3 p.m.

Monday, March 27

Houston at DC, 7 p.m.

