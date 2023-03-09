XFL Glance

All Times EST North Division W L Pct PF PA DC 3 0 1.000 74 52 St. Louis 2 1…

All Times EST

North Division

W L Pct PF PA DC 3 0 1.000 74 52 St. Louis 2 1 .667 66 67 Seattle 1 2 .333 66 68 Vegas 0 3 .000 52 70

South Division

W L Pct PF PA Houston 3 0 1.000 78 39 Arlington 2 1 .667 46 52 San Antonio 1 2 .333 58 52 Orlando 0 3 .000 33 73

Sunday, March 5

DC 34, St. Louis 28

Arlington 10, Orlando 9

Houston 22, San Antonio 13

Saturday’s Games

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Arlington at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Vegas at DC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

DC at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Arlington at San Antonio, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.