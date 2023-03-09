XFL Glance

All Times EST
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|3
|0
|1.000
|74
|52
|St. Louis
|2
|1
|.667
|66
|67
|Seattle
|1
|2
|.333
|66
|68
|Vegas
|0
|3
|.000
|52
|70
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|78
|39
|Arlington
|2
|1
|.667
|46
|52
|San Antonio
|1
|2
|.333
|58
|52
|Orlando
|0
|3
|.000
|33
|73
Sunday, March 5
DC 34, St. Louis 28
Arlington 10, Orlando 9
Houston 22, San Antonio 13
Saturday’s Games
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Arlington at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
Vegas at DC, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.
Saturday, March 18
DC at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Arlington at San Antonio, 10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.