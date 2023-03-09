Xavier takes on DePaul in Big East Tournament

DePaul Blue Demons (10-22, 3-17 Big East) vs. Xavier Musketeers (23-8, 15-5 Big East) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

DePaul Blue Demons (10-22, 3-17 Big East) vs. Xavier Musketeers (23-8, 15-5 Big East)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -12; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 15 Xavier Musketeers play in the Big East Tournament against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Musketeers’ record in Big East games is 15-5, and their record is 8-3 in non-conference games. Xavier scores 82.1 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

The Blue Demons’ record in Big East games is 3-17. DePaul is seventh in the Big East with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Eral Penn averaging 2.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Souley Boum is shooting 46.4% and averaging 16.8 points for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Umoja Gibson is scoring 15.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Blue Demons: 1-9, averaging 69.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.