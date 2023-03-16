Xavier plays Kennesaw State in first round of NCAA Tournament

Kennesaw State Owls (26-8, 15-3 ASUN) vs. Xavier Musketeers (25-9, 15-5 Big East) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT…

Kennesaw State Owls (26-8, 15-3 ASUN) vs. Xavier Musketeers (25-9, 15-5 Big East)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 12:40 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Xavier -12.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: The No. 13 Xavier Musketeers square off against the Kennesaw State Owls in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Musketeers’ record in Big East play is 15-5, and their record is 10-4 against non-conference opponents. Xavier averages 19.3 assists per game to lead the Big East, paced by Souley Boum with 4.4.

The Owls’ record in ASUN play is 15-3. Kennesaw State is eighth in the ASUN with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Demond Robinson averaging 2.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Boum is averaging 16.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Musketeers. Colby Jones is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

Chris Youngblood is averaging 14.7 points for the Owls. Terrell Burden is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Kennesaw State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Owls: 8-2, averaging 73.1 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.