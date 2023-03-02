World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Wednesday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from…

Wednesday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Brandon Nakashima, United States, 6-2, 6-0.

Frances Tiafoe (6), United States, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-2, 7-6 (6).

Tommy Paul (7), United States, def. Michael Mmoh, United States, 6-4, 2-2, ret.

Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Jacopo Berrettini, Italy, 6-1, 6-0.

Taro Daniel, Japan, def. Casper Ruud (2), Norway, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (5).

Taylor Fritz (3), United States, def. Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 6-4, 6-4.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Elias Ymer, Sweden, 6-3, 6-3.

Holger Rune (4), Denmark, def. Nuno Borges, Portugal, 6-0, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Mackenzie McDonald and Ben Shelton, United States, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (4), Colombia, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, 6-4, 7-6 (3).

Casper Ruud, Norway, and William Blumberg, United States, def. Nicolas Mahut, France, and Joe Salisbury, Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

