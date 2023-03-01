World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Tuesday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from…

Listen now to WTOP News

Tuesday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Alex Molcan, Slovakia, 6-0, 1-0, ret.

Nuno Borges, Portugal, def. Nick Chappell, United States, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Elias Ymer, Sweden, def. Adrian Mannarino, France, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

Brandon Nakashima, United States, def. Daniel Altmaier, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Jacopo Berrettini, Italy, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 3-6, 7-6 (3), 2-1, ret.

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Luciano Darderi, Italy, 6-4, 6-2.

Alex de Minaur (8), Australia, def. Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez, Mexico, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Michael Venus, New Zealand, and Jamie Murray (3), Britain, 6-3, 6-7 (7), 11-9.

Andre Goransson, Sweden, and Ben McLachlan, Japan, def. Guillermo Duran and Guido Andreozzi, Argentina, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

David Vega Hernandez, Spain, and Rafael Matos, Brazil, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (2), El Salvador, 6-2, 3-6, 10-2.

Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela and Hans Hach Verdugo, Mexico, 7-6 (5), 6-3.

Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, France, def. Matteo Berrettini and Jacopo Berrettini, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.