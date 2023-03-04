World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Saturday At The Princess Mundo Imperial Acapulco, Mexico Purse: $2,013,940 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from…

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (3).

