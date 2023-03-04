Live Radio
World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

The Associated Press

March 4, 2023, 9:33 PM

Saturday

At The Princess Mundo Imperial

Acapulco, Mexico

Purse: $2,013,940

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Doubles

Championship

Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (3).

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

