World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Saturday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: $2,013,940
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Saturday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Championship
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow, United States, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (3).
