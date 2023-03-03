World Tour Abierto Mexicano Telcel Results

Friday
At The Princess Mundo Imperial
Acapulco, Mexico
Purse: $2,013,940
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
ACAPULCO, MEXICO (AP) _ Results Friday from Abierto Mexicano Telcel at The Princess Mundo Imperial (seedings in parentheses):
Men’s Doubles
Semifinals
Lucas Miedler and Alexander Erler, Austria, def. Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, 6-4, 4-6, 10-4.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.