World Baseball Classic Glance

All Times GMT GROUP A W L Pct. Cuba 2 2 .500 Italy 2 2 .500 Netherlands 2 2 .500…

All Times GMT

GROUP A

W L Pct. Cuba 2 2 .500 Italy 2 2 .500 Netherlands 2 2 .500 Panama 2 2 .500 Taiwan 2 2 .500

GROUP B

W L Pct. Japan 4 0 1.000 Australia 3 1 .750 South Korea 2 2 .500 Czech Republic 1 3 .250 China 0 4 .000

GROUP C

W L Pct. Mexico 3 1 .750 United States 3 1 .750 Canada 2 2 .500 Britain 1 3 .250 Colombia 1 3 .250

GROUP D

W L Pct. Venezuela 4 0 1.000 Puerto Rico 3 1 .750 Dominican Republic 2 2 .500 Israel 1 3 .250 Nicaragua 0 4 .000

___

Wednesday, March 8

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

Panama 12, Taiwan 5

Thursday, March 9

Australia 8, South Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3, 10 innings

Friday, March 10

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Japan 13, South Korea 4

Taiwan 11, Italy 7

Saturday, March 11

Australia 12, China 2, 7 innings

Panama 2, Italy 0

Japan 10, Czech Republic 2

Taiwan 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4, 10 innings

Sunday, March 12

Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Britain 2

South Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Taiwan 1

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Britain 8, 7 innings

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Monday, March 13

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

South Korea 22, China 2, 5 innings

Dominican Republic 6, Nicaragua 1

Britain 7, Colombia 5

Puerto Rico 10, Israel 0, 8 innings

Tuesday, March 14

United States 12, Canada 1, 7 innings

Venezuela 4, Nicaragua 1

Canada 5, Colombia 0

Dominican Republic 10, Israel 0, 7 innings

Wednesday, March 15

Mexico 2, Britain 1

Cuba 4, Australia 3

Venezuela 5, Israel 1

Mexico 10, Canada 3

Puerto Rico 5, Dominican Republic 2

Thursday, March 16

United States 3, Colombia 2

Japan 9, Italy 3

Friday, March 17

Mexico 5, Puerto Rico 4

Sunday, March 19

Cuba at United States, 2300 GMT

Monday, March 20

Japan at Mexico, 2300 GMT

Tuesday, March 21

Finalist 1 at Finalist 2, 2300 GMT

