World Baseball Classic Glance

All Times GMT GROUP A W L Pct. Cuba 2 2 .500 Italy 2 2 .500 Netherlands 2 2 .500…

All Times GMT

GROUP A

W L Pct. Cuba 2 2 .500 Italy 2 2 .500 Netherlands 2 2 .500 Panama 2 2 .500 Taiwan 2 2 .500

GROUP B

W L Pct. Japan 4 0 1.000 Australia 3 1 .750 South Korea 1 2 .333 Czech Republic 1 3 .250 China 0 3 .000

GROUP C

W L Pct. Canada 1 0 1.000 Colombia 1 0 1.000 Mexico 1 1 .500 United States 1 1 .500 Britain 0 2 .000

GROUP D

W L Pct. Venezuela 2 0 1.000 Israel 1 0 1.000 Puerto Rico 1 1 .500 Dominican Republic 0 1 .000 Nicaragua 0 2 .000

___

Wednesday, Mar. 8

Netherlands 4, Cuba 2

Panama 12, Taiwan 5

Thursday, Mar. 9

Australia 8, South Korea 7

Netherlands 3, Panama 1

Japan 8, China 1

Italy 6, Cuba 3, 10 innings

Friday, Mar. 10

Czech Republic 8, China 5

Cuba 13, Panama 4

Japan 13, South Korea 4

Taiwan 11, Italy 7

Saturday, Mar. 11

Australia 12, China 2, 7 innings

Panama 2, Italy 0

Japan 10, Czech Republic 2

Taiwan 9, Netherlands 5

Puerto Rico 9, Nicaragua 1

Colombia 5, Mexico 4, 10 innings

Sunday, Mar. 12

Venezuela 5, Dominican Republic 1

United States 6, Britain 2

South Korea 7, Czech Republic 3

Cuba 7, Taiwan 1

Japan 7, Australia 1

Italy 7, Netherlands 1

Israel 3, Nicaragua 1

Canada 18, Britain 8, 7 innings

Venezuela 9, Puerto Rico 6

Monday, Mar. 13

Mexico 11, United States 5

Australia 8, Czech Republic 3

South Korea at China, 1000 GMT

Dominican Republic at Nicaragua, 1600 GMT

Colombia at Britain, 1900 GMT

Israel at Puerto Rico, 2300 GMT

Tuesday, Mar. 14

Canada at United States, 0200 GMT

Nicaragua at Venezuela, 1600 GMT

Canada at Colombia, 1900 GMT

Israel at Dominican Republic, 2300 GMT

Wednesday, Mar. 15

Britain at Mexico, 0200 GMT

Pool B Runner-Up at Cuba, 1000 GMT

Venezuela at Israel, 1600 GMT

Mexico at Canada, 1900 GMT

Puerto Rico at Dominican Republic, 2300 GMT

Thursday, Mar. 16

United States at Colombia, 0200 GMT

Italy at Japan, 1000 GMT

Friday, Mar. 17

Pool C Runner-Up at Pool D Winner, 2300 GMT

Saturday, Mar. 18

Pool D Runner-Up at Pool C Winner, 2300 GMT

Sunday, Mar. 19

Semifinalist 1 at Semifinalist 3, 2300 GMT

Monday, Mar. 20

Semifinalist 2 at Semifinalist 4, 2300 GMT

Tuesday, Mar. 21

Finalist 1 at Finalist 2, 2300 GMT

