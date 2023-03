Women’s NCAA Automatic Bids

Tennessee Tech, Ohio Valley Conference Chattanooga, Southern Conference Saint Louis, Atlantic 10 Conference Virginia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference South Carolina,…

Tennessee Tech, Ohio Valley Conference

Chattanooga, Southern Conference

Saint Louis, Atlantic 10 Conference

Virginia Tech, Atlantic Coast Conference

South Carolina, Southeastern Conference

Iowa, Big Ten Conference

Washington St., Pac-12 Conference

Gardner-Webb, Big South Conference

James Madison, Sun Belt Conference

UConn, Big East Conference

Cleveland St., Horizon League Conference

S. Dakota St., Summit League Conference

Portland, West Coast Conference

Sacramento St., Big Sky Conference

UNLV, Mountain West Conference

SE Louisiana, Southland Conference

East Carolina, American Athletic Conference

Vermont, American East Conference

Toledo, Metro Atlantic Conference

Southern U., Southwestern Athletic Conference

Iona, Mid-American Conference

Norfolk St., Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Princeton, Ivy League

