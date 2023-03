Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Wednesday, March 15 At JMA Wireless Dome Syracuse, N.Y. Syracuse (18-12) vs. Kent St. (21-10),…

All Times EDT

First Round

Wednesday, March 15

At JMA Wireless Dome

Syracuse, N.Y.

Syracuse (18-12) vs. Kent St. (21-10), 7 p.m.

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lincoln, Neb.

Nebraska (16-14) vs. Missouri St. (20-11), 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest (16-16) vs. Morgan St. (17-11), 6 p.m.

At McLeod Center

Cedar Falls, Iowa

N. Iowa (22-9) vs. Colorado St. (20-11), 7 p.m.

At Lavietes Pavilion

Allston, Mass.

Harvard (17-11) vs. Towson (21-11), 7 p.m.

At Mizzou Arena

Columbia, Mo.

Missouri (17-13) vs. Illinois St. (24-8), 8 p.m.

At Walsh Gymnasium

South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall (18-14) vs. Saint Joseph’s (20-10), 7 p.m.

At Littlejohn Coliseum

Clemson, S.C.

Clemson (17-15) vs. High Point (17-14), 7 p.m.

At William R. Johnson Coliseum

Nacogdoches, Texas

Stephen F. Austin (26-6) vs. Texas St. (23-9), 7:30 p.m.

At Rose Hill Gymnasium

Bronx, N.Y.

Fordham (18-12) vs. Drexel (21-9), 7 p.m.

At Bud Walton Arena

Fayetteville, Ark.

Arkansas (21-12) vs. Louisiana Tech (19-12), 8 p.m.

At Jenny Craig Pavilion

San Diego

San Diego (17-13) vs. Long Beach St. (23-9), 9 p.m.

At United Supermarkets Arena

Lubbock, Texas

Texas Tech (18-14) vs. UTEP (20-11), 7 p.m.

At Stroh Center

Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green (27-6) vs. Liberty (24-8), 6 p.m.

At Bramlage Coliseum

Manhattan, Kan.

Kansas St. (17-16) vs. Wichita St. (18-14), 7 p.m.

At Moody Coliseum

Dallas

SMU (16-12) vs. UALR (21-10), 8 p.m.

At Kress Events Center

Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay (27-5) vs. Niagara (18-12), 8 p.m.

At Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Seattle

Washington (15-14) vs. San Francisco (19-12), 10 p.m.

At Elma Roane Fieldhouse

Memphis, Tenn.

Memphis (20-10) vs. Jackson St. (21-9), 8 p.m.

At The Pit

Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico (20-12) vs. N. Arizona (21-13), 9 p.m.

At Robins Center

Richmond, Va.

Richmond (20-10) vs. Penn (17-11), 6 p.m.

At John E. Worthen Arena

Muncie, Ind.

Ball St. (25-8) vs. Belmont (23-11), 6:30 p.m.

At Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Gainesville, Fla.

Florida (16-14) vs. Wofford (22-9), 6 p.m.

Friday, March 17

At Neville Arena

Auburn, Ala.

Auburn (15-14) vs. Tulane (18-13), 8 p.m.

At Matthew Knight Arena

Eugene, Ore.

Oregon (17-14) vs. N. Dakota St. (18-11), 10 p.m.

At Marriott Center

Provo, Utah

BYU (16-16) vs. Rice (22-8), 9 p.m.

At Allen Fieldhouse

Lawrence, Kan.

Kansas (19-11) vs. W. Kentucky (19-13), 6 p.m.

At Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

San Diego

San Diego St. (23-10) vs. UC Irvine (24-6), 8 p.m.

At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

New York

Columbia (23-5) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (24-7), 7 p.m.

At Arena-Auditorium

Laramie, Wyo.

Wyoming (22-10) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (19-11), 8:30 p.m.

At Thomas F. Ryan Center

Kingston, R.I.

Rhode Island (24-6) vs. Boston U. (24-8), 6 p.m.

At William D. Mullins Center

Amherst, Mass.

UMass (26-6) vs. Albany (NY) (22-11), 7 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, March 18

At TBD

Harvard-Towson winner vs. UMass-Albany (NY) winner, TBA

Oregon-N. Dakota St. winner vs. BYU-Rice winner, TBA

Seton Hall-Saint Joseph’s winner vs. Syracuse-Kent St. winner, TBA

San Diego-Long Beach St. winner vs. San Diego St.-UC Irvine winner, TBA

Columbia-Fairleigh Dickinson winner vs. Fordham-Drexel winner, TBA

Bowling Green-Liberty winner vs. Green Bay-Niagara winner, TBA

Kansas St.-Wichita St. winner vs. Wyoming-Texas A&M-CC Islanders winner, TBA

Ball St.-Belmont winner vs. Memphis-Jackson St. winner, TBA

New Mexico-N. Arizona winner vs. Washington-San Francisco winner, TBA

WNIT – First Round – Game 17 (win)-WNIT – First Round – Game 18 (win) winner vs. N. Iowa-Colorado St. winner, TBA

Wake Forest-Morgan St. winner vs. Florida-Wofford winner, TBA

Clemson-High Point winner vs. Auburn-Tulane winner, TBA

Kansas-W. Kentucky winner vs. Missouri-Illinois St. winner, TBA

Arkansas-Louisiana Tech winner vs. Stephen F. Austin-Texas St. winner, TBA

SMU-UALR winner vs. Texas Tech-UTEP winner, TBA

Rhode Island-Boston U. winner vs. Richmond-Penn winner, TBA

Third Round

Wednesday, March 22

Oregon-N. Dakota St._BYU-Rice winner vs. San Diego-Long Beach St._San Diego St.-UC Irvine winner, TBA

New Mexico-N. Arizona_Washington-San Francisco winner vs. Kansas St.-Wichita St._Wyoming-Texas A&M-CC Islanders winner, TBA

WNIT – First Round – Game 17 (win)-WNIT – First Round – Game 18 (win)_N. Iowa-Colorado St. winner vs. Kansas-W. Kentucky_Missouri-Illinois St. winner, TBA

SMU-UALR_Texas Tech-UTEP winner vs. Arkansas-Louisiana Tech_Stephen F. Austin-Texas St. winner, TBA

Rhode Island-Boston U._Richmond-Penn winner vs. Harvard-Towson_UMass-Albany (NY) winner, TBA

Columbia-Fairleigh Dickinson_Fordham-Drexel winner vs. Seton Hall-Saint Joseph’s_Syracuse-Kent St. winner, TBA

Bowling Green-Liberty_Green Bay-Niagara winner vs. Ball St.-Belmont_Memphis-Jackson St. winner, TBA

Clemson-High Point_Auburn-Tulane winner vs. Wake Forest-Morgan St._Florida-Wofford winner, TBA

Quarterfinals

At TBD

Saturday, March 25

Regional winners, TBA

Regional winners, TBA

Regional winners, TBA

Regional winners, TBA

Semifinals

Tuesday, March 28

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Saturday, April 1

Semifinal winners, 5:30 p.m.

