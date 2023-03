Saturday, Mar. 11 TOURNAMENT Big 12 Semifinal Texas 64, Oklahoma St. 57 Mid American Championship Toledo 73, Bowling Green 58…

Saturday, Mar. 11

TOURNAMENT

Big 12

Semifinal

Texas 64, Oklahoma St. 57

Mid American

Championship

Toledo 73, Bowling Green 58

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.