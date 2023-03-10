Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Mar. 10
TOURNAMENT
Big 12
Quarterfinal
Oklahoma St. 62, West Virginia 61
Colonial Athletic Association
Quarterfinal
Towson 87, Hampton 65
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Semifinal
Iona 67, Siena 66
Manhattan 81, Niagara 68
Mid American
Semifinal
Toledo 68, Kent St. 58
Bowling Green 70, Ball St. 61
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Semifinal
Norfolk St. 81, NC Central 59
Missouri Valley
Quarterfinal
Illinois St. 75, Murray St. 73
Southwestern Athletic
Semifinal
Ark.-Pine Bluff 71, Alabama St. 66
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.