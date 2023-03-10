Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Mar. 10 TOURNAMENT Big 12 Quarterfinal Oklahoma St. 62, West Virginia 61 Colonial Athletic Association Quarterfinal Towson 87, Hampton…

Friday, Mar. 10

TOURNAMENT

Big 12

Quarterfinal

Oklahoma St. 62, West Virginia 61

Colonial Athletic Association

Quarterfinal

Towson 87, Hampton 65

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Semifinal

Iona 67, Siena 66

Manhattan 81, Niagara 68

Mid American

Semifinal

Toledo 68, Kent St. 58

Bowling Green 70, Ball St. 61

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Semifinal

Norfolk St. 81, NC Central 59

Missouri Valley

Quarterfinal

Illinois St. 75, Murray St. 73

Southwestern Athletic

Semifinal

Ark.-Pine Bluff 71, Alabama St. 66

___

