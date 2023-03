Women’s College Basketball Scores

Thursday, Mar. 9 TOURNAMENT Colonial Athletic Association Second Round Hampton 78, Delaware 67 Conference USA Quarterfinal Middle Tennessee 84, Charlotte…

Thursday, Mar. 9

TOURNAMENT

Colonial Athletic Association

Second Round

Hampton 78, Delaware 67

Conference USA

Quarterfinal

Middle Tennessee 84, Charlotte 53

UTEP 64, Louisiana Tech 54

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Quarterfinal

Manhattan 50, Quinnipiac 43

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal

NC Central 57, Coppin St. 50

Missouri Valley

First Round

Murray St. 88, Evansville 46

Southwestern Athletic

Quarterfinal

Alabama St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 61

