Monday, Mar. 6 TOURNAMENT American Athletic First Round Wichita St. 71, Temple 61 Big Sky Quarterfinal E. Washington 72, Montana…

Monday, Mar. 6

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic

First Round

Wichita St. 71, Temple 61

Big Sky

Quarterfinal

E. Washington 72, Montana 64

Horizon League

Semifinal

Green Bay 69, Fort Wayne 65

Southland

First Round

Texas A&M Commerce 79, Northwestern St. 66

Summit League

Semifinal

S. Dakota St. 87, Oral Roberts 60

Sun Belt

Championship

James Madison 81, Texas St. 51

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.