Sunday, Mar. 5 EAST Saint Louis 91, UMass 85, OT Vermont 75, UMBC 63 SOUTH Chattanooga 63, Wofford 53 James…

Sunday, Mar. 5

EAST

Saint Louis 91, UMass 85, OT

Vermont 75, UMBC 63

SOUTH

Chattanooga 63, Wofford 53

James Madison 70, Old Dominion 64

Virginia Tech 75, Louisville 67

MIDWEST

Oral Roberts 92, South Dakota 69

FAR WEST

Hawaii 68, UC Santa Barbara 58

___

