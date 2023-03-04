Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Mar. 4
EAST
Rider 66, Marist 63, OT
Siena 76, Canisius 58
Towson 70, Elon 63
UConn 69, Georgetown 39
UMass 80, Richmond 60
SOUTH
Louisville 64, Notre Dame 38
UAB 83, Charlotte 75
William & Mary 69, Hofstra 50
MIDWEST
Akron 61, Cent. Michigan 54
Ball St. 77, Miami (Ohio) 68
E. Michigan 74, Ohio 64
Illinois St. 82, Indiana St. 71
S. Dakota St. 87, St. Thomas (MN) 59
___
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.