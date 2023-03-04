Live Radio
Home » Sports » Women's College Basketball Scores

Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press

March 4, 2023, 3:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday, Mar. 4

EAST

Rider 66, Marist 63, OT

Siena 76, Canisius 58

Towson 70, Elon 63

UConn 69, Georgetown 39

UMass 80, Richmond 60

SOUTH

Louisville 64, Notre Dame 38

UAB 83, Charlotte 75

William & Mary 69, Hofstra 50

MIDWEST

Akron 61, Cent. Michigan 54

Ball St. 77, Miami (Ohio) 68

E. Michigan 74, Ohio 64

Illinois St. 82, Indiana St. 71

S. Dakota St. 87, St. Thomas (MN) 59

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up