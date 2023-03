Friday, Mar. 3 EAST UMass 63, George Mason 50 SOUTH James Madison 62, Marshall 43 Louisville 74, Wake Forest 48…

Friday, Mar. 3

EAST

UMass 63, George Mason 50

SOUTH

James Madison 62, Marshall 43

Louisville 74, Wake Forest 48

South Carolina 93, Arkansas 66

Wofford 68, UNC-Greensboro 63

MIDWEST

Georgetown 53, Butler 46

Indiana 94, Michigan St. 85

FAR WEST

Hawaii 66, CS Northridge 58

