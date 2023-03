Thursday, Mar. 2 EAST Delaware 79, NC A&T 75, OT George Mason 64, La Salle 58 SOUTH Gardner-Webb 82, UNC-Asheville…

Thursday, Mar. 2

EAST

Delaware 79, NC A&T 75, OT

George Mason 64, La Salle 58

SOUTH

Gardner-Webb 82, UNC-Asheville 58

Wake Forest 65, Florida St. 54

Wofford 71, W. Carolina 56

MIDWEST

Michigan St. 67, Nebraska 64

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 85, Missouri 74

___

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.