Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 17 At Clive M. Beck Center Lexington, Ky. ETSU 81, FIU 56 New…

All Times EDT

First Round

Friday, March 17

At Clive M. Beck Center

Lexington, Ky.

ETSU 81, FIU 56

New Mexico St. 51, UIC 41

Cal Baptist 96, North Dakota 79

Georgia Southern 69, N. Illinois 58

Saturday, March 18

Consolation Semifinal

FIU 68, UIC 65

North Dakota 102, N. Illinois 99, OT

Championship Semifinal

New Mexico St. 57, ETSU 53

Cal Baptist 82, Georgia Southern 80, OT

Sunday, March 19

Seventh Place

UIC 71, N. Illinois 56

Consolation Final

FIU 76, North Dakota 73

Third Place

ETSU 96, Georgia Southern 49

Championship

Cal Baptist 63, New Mexico St. 61

