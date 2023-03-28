Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 17
At Clive M. Beck Center
Lexington, Ky.
ETSU 81, FIU 56
New Mexico St. 51, UIC 41
Cal Baptist 96, North Dakota 79
Georgia Southern 69, N. Illinois 58
Saturday, March 18
Consolation Semifinal
FIU 68, UIC 65
North Dakota 102, N. Illinois 99, OT
Championship Semifinal
New Mexico St. 57, ETSU 53
Cal Baptist 82, Georgia Southern 80, OT
Sunday, March 19
Seventh Place
UIC 71, N. Illinois 56
Consolation Final
FIU 76, North Dakota 73
Third Place
ETSU 96, Georgia Southern 49
Championship
Cal Baptist 63, New Mexico St. 61
