Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 17 At Clive M. Beck Center Lexington, Ky. ETSU 81, FIU 56 New…

All Times EDT

First Round

Friday, March 17

At Clive M. Beck Center

Lexington, Ky.

ETSU 81, FIU 56

New Mexico St. 51, UIC 41

Cal Baptist 96, North Dakota 79

Georgia Southern 69, N. Illinois 58

Saturday, March 18

Consolation Semifinal

FIU 68, UIC 65

North Dakota vs. N. Illinois, 5 p.m.

Championship Semifinal

New Mexico St. 57, ETSU 53

Cal Baptist vs. Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 19

Seventh Place

UIC vs. North Dakota-N. Illinois loser, Noon

Consolation Final

FIU vs. North Dakota-N. Illinois winner, 2:30 p.m.

Third Place

ETSU vs. Cal Baptist-Georgia Southern loser, 5 p.m.

Championship

New Mexico St. vs. Cal Baptist-Georgia Southern winner, 7:30 p.m.

