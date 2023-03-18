Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 17
At Clive M. Beck Center
Lexington, Ky.
ETSU 81, FIU 56
New Mexico St. 51, UIC 41
Cal Baptist 96, North Dakota 79
Georgia Southern 69, N. Illinois 58
Saturday, March 18
Consolation Semifinal
FIU 68, UIC 65
North Dakota vs. N. Illinois, 5 p.m.
Championship Semifinal
New Mexico St. 57, ETSU 53
Cal Baptist vs. Georgia Southern, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Seventh Place
UIC vs. North Dakota-N. Illinois loser, Noon
Consolation Final
FIU vs. North Dakota-N. Illinois winner, 2:30 p.m.
Third Place
ETSU vs. Cal Baptist-Georgia Southern loser, 5 p.m.
Championship
New Mexico St. vs. Cal Baptist-Georgia Southern winner, 7:30 p.m.
