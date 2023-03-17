Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT First Round Friday, March 17 At Clive M. Beck Center Lexington, Ky. ETSU (23-9) vs. FIU (12-18), Noon New Mexico St. (16-16) vs. UIC (18-15), 2:30 p.m. Cal Baptist (19-13) vs. North Dakota (18-11), 5 p.m. Georgia Southern (20-8) vs. N. Illinois (16-14), 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18 Consolation Semifinal ETSU-FIU loser vs. New Mexico St.-UIC loser, Noon Cal Baptist-North Dakota loser vs. Georgia Southern-N. Illinois loser, 5 p.m. Championship Semifinal ETSU-FIU winner vs. New Mexico St.-UIC winner, 2:30 p.m. Cal Baptist-North Dakota winner vs. Georgia Southern-N. Illinois winner, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19 Seventh Place Consolation semifinal losers, Noon Consolation Final Consolation semifinal winners, 2:30 p.m. Third Place ETSU-FIU_New Mexico St.-UIC loser vs. Cal Baptist-North Dakota_Georgia Southern-N. Illinois loser, 5 p.m. Championship ETSU-FIU_New Mexico St.-UIC winner vs. Cal Baptist-North Dakota_Georgia Southern-N. Illinois winner, 7:30 p.m. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.