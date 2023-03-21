Wofford promotes Dwight Perry to men’s basketball coach

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford has made Dwight Perry its full-time men’s basketball coach after he led the team when…

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Wofford has made Dwight Perry its full-time men’s basketball coach after he led the team when Jay McAuley took a leave of absence and later resigned last December.

The school announced the hire Tuesday.

Perry has spent the past four seasons with the Terriers on McAuley’s staff.

He helped Wofford finish 17-16. He directed a 67-62 victory at Texas A&M on Dec. 20 and advanced to the Southern Conference Tournament semifinals earlier this month.

Athletic director Richard Johnson said Perry brought stability to the team after McAuley left. “We look forward to watching the program move forward under his leadership,” Johnson said in a school statement.

The Terriers have had six straight winning seasons. They last made the NCAA Tournament in 2019 when current Virginia Tech coach Mike Young was coach.

