Wisconsin squares off against Liberty in NIT matchup

Liberty Flames (27-8, 15-3 ASUN) at Wisconsin Badgers (18-14, 9-11 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Sunday, 12 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers take on the Liberty Flames in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Badgers have gone 9-11 against Big Ten opponents, with a 9-3 record in non-conference play. Wisconsin ranks fifth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 63.8 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Flames are 15-3 against ASUN teams. Liberty has a 24-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Essegian averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Steven Crowl is shooting 51.5% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

Darius McGhee is shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc with 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, while averaging 22.6 points and 1.6 steals. Kyle Rode is shooting 48.4% and averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Flames: 8-2, averaging 75.4 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

