Wisconsin and Bradley play in NIT matchup

Bradley Braves (25-9, 16-4 MVC) at Wisconsin Badgers (17-14, 9-11 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Wisconsin Badgers and the Bradley Braves meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Badgers have gone 9-11 against Big Ten teams, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Wisconsin has a 5-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Braves are 16-4 against MVC opponents. Bradley is sixth in the MVC with 13.4 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 2.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Essegian averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Chucky Hepburn is shooting 36.0% and averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Wisconsin.

Deen is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, while averaging 9.6 points. Rienk Mast is averaging 14 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Braves: 9-1, averaging 69.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.