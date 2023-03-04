Williams leads LSU against Florida after 24-point showing

LSU Tigers (13-17, 2-15 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-15, 8-9 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

LSU Tigers (13-17, 2-15 SEC) at Florida Gators (15-15, 8-9 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Florida -7.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: LSU takes on the Florida Gators after K.J. Williams scored 24 points in LSU’s 81-76 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Gators are 9-5 in home games. Florida ranks ninth in the SEC shooting 32.1% from deep, led by Alex Klatsky shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Tigers have gone 2-15 against SEC opponents. LSU averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Castleton is scoring 16.0 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Gators. Riley Kugel is averaging 10.4 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 49.4% over the past 10 games for Florida.

Adam Miller averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc. Williams is averaging 16.7 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for LSU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 3-7, averaging 70.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Tigers: 1-9, averaging 69.4 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

