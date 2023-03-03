William & Mary Tribe and Elon Phoenix square off in CAA Tournament

Elon Phoenix (8-23, 6-12 CAA) vs. William & Mary Tribe (12-19, 7-11 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Elon Phoenix (8-23, 6-12 CAA) vs. William & Mary Tribe (12-19, 7-11 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The William & Mary Tribe take on the Elon Phoenix in the CAA Tournament.

The Tribe have gone 7-11 against CAA teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. William & Mary ranks eighth in the CAA with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Ben Wight averaging 10.0.

The Phoenix are 6-12 against CAA opponents. Elon ranks ninth in the CAA with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Torrence Watson averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anders Nelson is averaging 11.3 points and 4.4 assists for the Tribe. Wight is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

Sean Halloran is scoring 13.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.