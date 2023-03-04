William & Mary meets Elon in CAA Tournament

Elon Phoenix (8-23, 6-12 CAA) vs. William & Mary Tribe (12-19, 7-11 CAA) Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Elon Phoenix (8-23, 6-12 CAA) vs. William & Mary Tribe (12-19, 7-11 CAA)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -1; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: The William & Mary Tribe and Elon Phoenix play in the CAA Tournament.

The Tribe’s record in CAA games is 7-11, and their record is 5-8 in non-conference play. William & Mary has a 6-14 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Phoenix are 6-12 in CAA play. Elon is ninth in the CAA with 30.0 rebounds per game led by Torrence Watson averaging 6.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 10.9 points. Anders Nelson is shooting 47.6% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for William & Mary.

Sean Halloran is averaging 13 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Phoenix. Max Mackinnon is averaging 12 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Elon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 26.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 66.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

