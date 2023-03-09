Wichita State squares off against Tulsa in AAC Tournament

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-24, 1-17 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (16-14, 9-9 AAC) Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-24, 1-17 AAC) vs. Wichita State Shockers (16-14, 9-9 AAC)

Fort Worth, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -16; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers play in the AAC Tournament against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Shockers’ record in AAC games is 9-9, and their record is 7-5 in non-conference play. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC in rebounding with 33.3 rebounds. Craig Porter Jr. leads the Shockers with 6.3 boards.

The Golden Hurricane are 1-17 in AAC play. Tulsa is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.5 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaron Pierre Jr. averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wichita State.

Sam Griffin is scoring 15.2 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Tim Dalger is averaging 13.1 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 37.4% over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 0-10, averaging 57.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.