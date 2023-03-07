Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and UTEP Miners square off in C-USA Tournament

UTEP Miners (14-17, 7-13 C-USA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-15, 8-12 C-USA) Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UTEP Miners (14-17, 7-13 C-USA) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (16-15, 8-12 C-USA)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers square off against the UTEP Miners in the C-USA Tournament.

The Hilltoppers have gone 8-12 against C-USA opponents, with an 8-3 record in non-conference play. Western Kentucky is 7-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Miners’ record in C-USA action is 7-13. UTEP has an 8-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dayvion McKnight is averaging 16.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hilltoppers. Dontaie Allen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Tae Hardy is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Miners, while averaging 12.7 points. Shamar Givance is averaging 11.9 points, 4.4 assists and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games for UTEP.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 69.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Miners: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

