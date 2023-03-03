Western Carolina plays East Tennessee State in SoCon Tournament

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-19, 8-10 SoCon) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (17-14, 10-8 SoCon) Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m.…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-19, 8-10 SoCon) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (17-14, 10-8 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Carolina Catamounts face the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in the SoCon Tournament.

The Catamounts have gone 10-8 against SoCon opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Western Carolina ranks seventh in the SoCon with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Tyzhaun Claude averaging 10.9.

The Buccaneers are 8-10 against SoCon teams. East Tennessee State is 7-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jackson is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the past 10 games for Western Carolina.

Jaden Seymour is averaging 8.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Buccaneers. Jordan King is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

