Western Carolina Catamounts square off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in SoCon Tournament

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (12-19, 8-10 SoCon) vs. Western Carolina Catamounts (17-14, 10-8 SoCon)

Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Carolina -2; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Carolina Catamounts square off against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers in the SoCon Tournament.

The Catamounts’ record in SoCon play is 10-8, and their record is 7-6 in non-conference games. Western Carolina ranks seventh in the SoCon with 30.5 points per game in the paint led by Tyzhaun Claude averaging 10.9.

The Buccaneers are 8-10 in SoCon play. East Tennessee State is seventh in the SoCon scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 45.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Jackson is scoring 15.9 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Catamounts. Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Jordan King is shooting 40.1% and averaging 15.4 points for the Buccaneers. Jamarius Hairston is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 30.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.