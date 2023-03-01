Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett (IL). Minor League Baseball Frontier…

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett (IL).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OF Jordan Scott.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Hunter Kloke.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded C Daniel Molinari to Missoula (Pioneer League) in exchange for C Justin Mazzone.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Wagner Lagrange to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

LONG ISLAND NETS — Waived F Tyler Hagedorn.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed RW David Gust on waivers.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Ben Meyers and D Brad Hunt from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Fredrik Karlstrom, G Matt Murray and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL). Reassigned G Remi Poirier from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Alexandre Doucet to a three-year, entry-level contract.

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired D Vladislav Gavrikov and G Joonas Korpisalo from Columbus in exchange for G Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Xavier Simoneau to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned F Luke Evangelista and C Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Collin Adams from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL). Signed G Tristan Lennox to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Michael Buchinger to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL).

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Ryan Hofer to a three-year, entry-level contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Evan Cormier to a one-year, two-way contract and then placed him on waivers.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released G Ryan Bednard from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Philippe Desrosiers from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned RW Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired RW Zach Jordan from Hartford and loaned him to Indy (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled C Jack Badini and G Luke Cavallin from Newfoundland (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired D Noah Laaouan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Justin Addamo to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Named M Riqui Puig a designated player.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M James Sands to a five-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).

National Women’s Soccer League

ANGEL CITY FC — Signed M Mackenzie Pluck to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Messiah Bright to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

KENNESAW ST. — Named Nathan Burton football defensive coordinator.

