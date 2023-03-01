Wednesday’s Transactions

0BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF Jackie Bradley Jr. on a…

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with OF Jackie Bradley Jr. on a minor league contract.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned C Chadwick Tromp to Gwinnett (IL).

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OF Jordan Scott.

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed LHP Hunter Kloke.

OTTAWA TITANS — Traded C Daniel Molinari to Missoula (Pioneer League) in exchange for C Justin Mazzone.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed OF Wagner Lagrange to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL NBA G League

LONG ISLAND NETS — Waived F Tyler Hagedorn.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Named Drew Terell passing game coordinator, Klayton Adams offensive line coach, Chris Cook assistant offensive line coach, Autry Denson running backs coach, Derrick LeBlanc defensive line coach, William Peagler assistant defensive line coach, Rob Rodriguez outside linebackers coach, Brandon Schwab assistant to the head coach, Sam Sewell assistant special teams coach, Sam Siffkes linebackers coach, Ryan Smith cornerbacks coach, Ben Steele tight ends coach, Shea Thompson director, football performance, Patrick Toney defensive backs coach and Israel Woolfork quarterbacks coach.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired a 2026 third-round draft pick from Carolin in exchange for D Shayne Gostisbehere. Acquired a 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 conditional second-round draft pick from Washington and a 2026 second-round draft pick from Ottawa in exchange for D Jakob Chychrun.

BUFFALO SABRES — Acquired a 2023 third-round draft pick from Los Angeles in exchange for the rights to G Erik Portillo.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Placed RW David Gust on waivers.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled C Ben Meyers and D Brad Hunt from Colorado (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Returned G Jet Greaves to Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Recalled C Fredrik Karlstrom, G Matt Murray and LW Fredrik Olofsson from Texas (AHL). Reassigned G Remi Poirier from Idaho (ECHL) to Texas.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed RW Alexandre Doucet to a three-year, entry-level contract.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Recalled F Serron Noel from Florida (ECHL) to Charlotte (AHL).

LOS ANGELES KINGS — Acquired D Vladislav Gavrikov and G Joonas Korpisalo from Columbus in exchange for G Jonathan Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick and a 2024 third-round pick.

MINNESOTA WILD — Signed F Caedan Bankier to a three-year, entry-level contract.

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed C Xavier Simoneau to a two-year, entry-level contract.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned F Luke Evangelista and C Mark Jankowski to Milwaukee (AHL). Acquired a 2023 second-round draft pick from Pittsburgh in exchange for F Mikael Granlund.

NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Reassigned LW Collin Adams from Worcester (ECHL) to Bridgeport (AHL). Signed G Tristan Lennox to a three-year, entry-level contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Michael Buchinger to a three-year, entry-level contract.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic from Orlando (ECHL) to Syracuse (AHL). Acquired F Michael Eyssimont from San Jose in exchange for F Vladislav Namestnikov.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Signed C Ryan Hofer to a three-year, entry-level contract.

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed G Evan Cormier to a one-year, two-way contract and then placed him on waivers.

American Hockey League

ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Released G Ryan Bednard from a professional tryout contract (PTO).

BAKERSFIELD CONDORS — Recalled G Colton Point from Fort Wayne (ECHL).

CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Acquired F Alex Whelan from Hartford in exchange for future considerations.

HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled D Benton Maass from South Carolina (ECHL).

LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled G Philippe Desrosiers from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL).

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Returned RW Alex-Olivier Voyer to Maine (ECHL).

ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Acquired RW Zach Jordan from Hartford and loaned him to Indy (ECHL).

SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Assigned F Jacob Hayhurst to Worcester (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Recalled C Jack Badini and G Luke Cavallin from Newfoundland (ECHL).

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Acquired D Noah Laaouan.

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Signed RW Justin Addamo to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ECHL

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated D Josh Thrower from reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Jake Smith from injured reserve. Placed F Kody McDonald on injured reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired G Corbin Kaczperski from Iowa. Activated D Scott Allan and F Oliver Cooper from reserve. Placed F Stefano Gilati on reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated G Josh Boyko from reserve.

INDY FUEL — Released D Tanner Butler. Placed D Cam Bakker on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Signed D John Stampohar and F MacGregor Sinclair to amateur tryout contracts (ATO).Acquired G Sean Kuhn as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Released G Mario Vrab as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Acquired G STan Basistyy as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG). Activated D Taylor Egan from injured reserve.

READING ROYALS — Signed G Ryan Kenny and D Zach Shankar to amateur tryout contracts (ATO). Placed G Kaden Fulcher on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated F Trenton Bliss from reserve. Placed F Joseph Nardi on reserve.

TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Activated G Francis marotte from reserve.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released G Eric Dop.

WORCESTER RIALERS — Released D Timothy Faulkner and F Paul Boutoussov. Activated F Collin Adams from injured reserve. Placed D Conor Breen on reserve.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

LA GALAXY — Named M Riqui Puig a designated player.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed M James Sands to a five-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC).

National Women’s Soccer League

ANGEL CITY FC — Signed M Mackenzie Pluck to a one-year contract.

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed F Messiah Bright to a three-year contract.

COLLEGE

KENNESAW ST. — Named Nathan Burton football defensive coordinator.

