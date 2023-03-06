Weber State Wildcats take on the Sacramento State Hornets in Big Sky Tournament

Sacramento State Hornets (14-17, 7-11 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (17-14, 12-6 Big Sky) Boise, Idaho; Monday, 10 p.m.…

Sacramento State Hornets (14-17, 7-11 Big Sky) vs. Weber State Wildcats (17-14, 12-6 Big Sky)

Boise, Idaho; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -2; over/under is 127

BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats take on the Sacramento State Hornets in the Big Sky Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 12-6 against Big Sky teams, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Weber State has a 6-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hornets are 7-11 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State ranks third in the Big Sky scoring 32.7 points per game in the paint led by Callum McRae averaging 10.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dillon Jones is averaging 16.6 points, 11 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Weber State.

Zach Chappell is averaging 13.4 points for the Hornets. McRae is averaging 13.4 points and 9.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 63.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 3.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.