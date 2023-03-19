MARCH MADNESS: Maryland, Virginia Tech vie for Sweet 16 spot | Millions of brackets busted | Where is Fairleigh Dickinson | See photos of local teams
Weah to miss US Nations League matches; Mihailovic added

The Associated Press

March 19, 2023, 10:44 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Weah will miss the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League matches against Grenada and El Salvador after getting hurt while playing for Lille.

The 23-year-old was injured in Lille’s Ligue 1 match against Toulouse on Saturday. The U.S. Soccer Federation said Sunday that Weah had entered the concussion protocol. Weah is the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah.

Tim Weah was replaced on the U.S. roster by Djordje Mihailovic of the Dutch club AZ Alkmaar. The 24-year-old forward with six international appearances will to report to the U.S. team on Monday in Orlando, Florida. He last played for the U.S. in December 2020.

The U.S. plays at Grenada on Friday and against El Salvador on March 27 in Orlando.

