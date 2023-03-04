Live Radio
Walker scores 41, UAB beats Charlotte 93-91 in 2OT

The Associated Press

March 4, 2023, 4:10 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Walker scored a career-high 41 points and UAB defeated Charlotte 93-91 in double overtime on Saturday.

Walker also contributed six assists for the Blazers (23-8, 14-6 Conference USA). Trey Jemison added 12 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. KJ Buffen had 11 points and eight rebounds. The Blazers picked up their sixth straight victory and held on to third place in the conference.

Brice Williams finished with 32 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the 49ers (18-13, 9-11). Lu’Cye Patterson added 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals for Charlotte and Jackson Threadgill had 13 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

